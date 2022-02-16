Opinion: A new research identifies a possible target for liver illness caused by alcohol

Pretty Pearls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34J77u_0eFIIWUE00
BruceBlaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai have discovered a novel mechanism that explains how excessive drinking damages the liver, especially mitochondrial dysfunction in alcohol-related liver disease.

In addition to a novel therapeutic method, the finding was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.

Alcohol-related liver disease is one of the primary causes of alcohol-related mortality in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications. The condition ranges from hepatitis to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Cirrhosis kills 1.6 million people worldwide, with alcohol being the leading cause. There are presently no viable treatments for the condition outside abstinence.

Mitochondria are found in abundance in the liver and serve as a crucial component in the liver's overall functioning. Alcohol, on the other hand, may affect the mitochondria's structure and function, resulting in liver damage.

Researchers studied the function of an enzyme called MATα1 in providing the liver with essential nutrients for life to understand better the causes underlying mitochondrial damage in alcohol-associated liver disease.

Researchers found that this enzyme was explicitly decreased in the mitochondria of liver tissues from patients with alcohol-associated liver disease and preclinical models.

The researchers discovered that alcohol stimulates the casein kinase 2 (CK2) protein, resulting in the phosphorylation of MATα1 at a particular amino acid position. In their investigations, the researchers discovered that this pathway allows MATα1 to connect with another protein called PIN1 and stops MATα1 from entering the mitochondria.

Using this insight, the scientists opted to mutate MATα1 to prevent phosphorylation from taking place, therefore inhibiting this interaction. Mitochondria were shielded from alcohol-induced damage because the two proteins did not interact, protecting mitochondrial MATα1 position and function in the mitochondria. When MATα1 phosphorylation was decreased by reducing CK2 expression, the same level of protection was seen.

Researchers' next step is to create small molecule therapies that may disrupt the link between MAT-1/PIN1 and therefore protect the mitochondria from alcohol-induced damage.

Reference:

Barbier-Torres, L., Murray, B., Yang, J.W. et al. Depletion of mitochondrial methionine adenosyltransferase α1 triggers mitochondrial dysfunction in alcohol-associated liver disease. Nat Commun 13, 557 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28201-2

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 74

Published by

Science News by 2nd-year med student

N/A
333 followers

More from Pretty Pearls

According to new research, bacteria in the nose may increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease

Schematics illustrating the process for quantifying the amount of viable infectious C. pneumoniae present in various mouse tissues.Credit: DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-06749-9 At Griffith University, researchers have discovered how a common nostril bacteria might trigger a chain of events that could lead to Alzheimer's disease in humans.

Read full story
26 comments

Hundreds of chemicals have been found to leak out of reusable plastic bottles.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have discovered hundreds of chemical compounds in tap water kept in reusable plastic bottles. In certain cases, these compounds may be hazardous to the human body. The scientists who conducted it said that manufacturers need stronger regulation and production standards in the research.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: optimism doesn't wait on facts. It deals with prospects.

There's a difference between optimism and hope. Hope is waiting for the best possible outcome, while optimism is recognizing that some things might not turn out as you hope. This distinction can be especially important in pursuing dreams since they are enormous undertakings with few guarantees. So much so, that even the optimist will admit to having moments of doubt along the way when something doesn't turn out as expected. Whether it's having to wait six months longer than anticipated, needing to find a new job just when you thought you had one, or being injured and having to miss training camp, With every setback, there will be some degree of doubt. That's why optimism is such a powerful tool in pursuing your dreams.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: True abundance isn't based on net worth, it's based on our self-worth.

Gaining wealth is not the key to happiness. If you're looking for true abundance, don't worry about how much money you have in your account or how valuable your possessions are. Instead, measure yourself by what truly matters: self-worth.

Read full story
1 comments

Happily Ever After is not a fairytale. It's a choice.

As a little girl, I loved nothing more than to curl up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and watch Disney movies. The princess and prince would find themselves in some terrifying situation, but they always saved each other and rode off into the sunset together. This ending left me feeling satisfied and happy — all was well in my world.

Read full story
1 comments

Allow yourself to develop at your own pace. Stop comparing your life to others.

Let Yourself Grow at Your Own Pace. Don't be afraid to do something different from anyone else. If you're feeling down right now, it's probably because you're comparing your life to those of others and wishing that your life was a little more like theirs. But before you go benchmarking yourself against the lives of others, take a moment to think about what will be best for you in the long run.

Read full story
9 comments

Lower abs exercise for women

We ladies want our stomachs to be flat and firm. It doesn't have to be a six-pack, but the thin layer of fat should be gone! This is most effective when combined with specific lower-abdominal workouts.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy