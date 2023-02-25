Senior Night! Whats next for Augusta mens basketball…

“Stuff The Stadium” @ Christenberry Field House Photo by @xpressupdate

Did you know, Coach Dip Metress has the season record of most wins by a AU Head Coach in history. That’s right! Last year our NCAA div II National Championship appearance marked the historic season, winning 33-4. Currently our Augusta Jags are 21-5. They sit at #2 in the conference and #20 in the NCAA II national polls.

Coach Dip Metress Photo by @xpressupdate

Coach Metress, the most winningest coach in Augusta University's history, has been named Coach Of The Year 8 times in his respective conferences, including the Peach Belt Conference in 2009-10, 2018-19. His teams have won the Peach Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championships, and have reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and National Championship game. With over 500 career wins (.693) Coach Metress is undoubtedly an Augusta success story having a major impact on his student athletes.

As far as our seniors, let’s start off with non other than Mr. Tyshawn Crawford.

Tyshawn Crawford Photo by @xpressupdate

The 7’1 Center, has been having an impressive 2022-23 season thus far. In the 26 games he has played, he has averaged 32.1 minutes per game and scored a total of 583 points. Crawford has been highly efficient from the field, making 211 out of 314 field goals attempted, resulting in an impressive field goal percentage of .672. Crawford has also been solid from the free-throw line, making 161 out of 241 attempts, resulting in a free-throw percentage of .668. He has also been active on the boards, averaging 8.3 rebounds per game, with a total of 225 rebounds so far this season.

In addition to his impressive offensive stats, Crawford has also contributed on the defensive end of the court. He has recorded 10 successful steals and 129 defensive rebounds this season, as well as 46 assists and 56 blocks.

Tyree Myers Photo by @xpressupdate

Tyree Myers had an impressive season during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 30.1 minutes per game and starting all 27 games he played in. Throughout the season, he managed to score 226 total points with an average of 8.4 points per game.

In terms of shooting percentages, Myers was solid, making 63 out of 156 attempted field goals for a percentage of 40.4%. He was also accurate from beyond the arc, making 25 out of 83 attempted three-pointers for a percentage of 30.1%. From the free-throw line, Myers proved to be an excellent shooter, making 75 out of 90 attempts for a percentage of 83.3%.

Myers was also a consistent contributor in other statistical categories, pulling down 62 total rebounds for an average of 2.3 rebounds per game. He was also active on the defensive end, recording 35 total steals and 3 total blocks throughout the season.

Miguel Arnold Photo by @xpressupdate

Miguel Arnold, amother AU senior basketball player, had a remarkable 2022-23 season, as indicated by his impressive stats. Playing in 27 games, he averaged 34.3 minutes per game, totaling 925 minutes played for the season. Arnold's scoring abilities stood out, as he averaged 17.7 points per game. This was achieved through 367 field goals made out of 172 field goal attempts, giving him a .469 field goal percentage.

Arnold's 3-point shooting was just as impressive, with 189 3-pointers made out of 78 attempts, giving him a .413 3-point percentage. He was also solid from the free-throw line, making 56 free throws out of 71 attempts, for a .789 free throw percentage.

In addition to his scoring, Arnold also contributed defensively, with an average of 1.7 assists and 37 steals over the season. He also had 18 offensive rebounds and 75 defensive rebounds, giving him a total of 93 rebounds for the season.

Darren Lucas-White Photo by @xpressreport

In the 26 games he played during the 2022-23 season, Lucus-White averaged 8.7 points per game, a total of 225 pts for the season . This is a testament to his ability to score from anywhere on the court, as well as his willingness to take on defenders in one-on-one situations. His field goal percentage of .405 and three-point percentage of .208 show that he is not afraid to take shots from beyond the arc and can hit them at a respectable rate.

“Stuff The Stadium”, Teddy Bear Toss Photo by @xpressupdate

As our seniors approach their last tournament run, come out Jag Nation and support our seniors and Homecoming court.

Senior Night/Homecoming game will be Saturday, 25th @3:30 pm at the Christenberry Field House. Come out and support our seniors.

Go Jags!