Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victory

Augusta University men's basketball team had a dominant performance against the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes, securing a 74-65 victory. Tyshaun Crawford led the team with a career-high 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots, showcasing his impressive skill and athleticism. The Jaguars improved to 7-1 with the win, while the Hurricanes fell to 5-3.

Augusta assistant coach Zach Tinkham filled in as head coach for the game, as the team's regular head coach served a suspension. Tinkham, entering his second season with the Jaguars, previously graduated from Marywood University in May 2020 with a degree in Health and Physical Education. He played college basketball for four years and was a team captain.

The Jaguars started strong, building a comfortable lead in the first half thanks to impressive performances from Crawford and Miguel Arnold, respectively. The team carried their momentum into the second half and managed to hold off a strong push from the Hurricanes to secure the victory. Arnold contributed 17 points and Tyree Myers added 12 points and 4 assists. Darren Lucas-White also had a strong outing, scoring 8 points and grabbing 5 rebounds.

The win marks Augusta's first Peach Belt conference win of the season and continues their impressive start to the season. The Jaguars will look to continue their winning streak in their upcoming games, with Tinkham at the helm.

The Jags continue Monday @ 730pm taking on Columbus State University here at home and the again on Saturday @3pm against Reinhardt University.