Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54

Mens basketball home opener was a success Sunday afternoon against Fayetteville State. The Jaguars look to repeat their 2021 NCAA tournament run. They return multiple players including C Tyshaun Crawford who lead the team Sunday with 26 pts, 3 blocks and 12 rebounds. Teammate Tyree Myers also had a lifting performance recording 16pts, 6 rebounds and 1 steal. The Jags will travel to Columbia next week to face Benedict College. Last season Augusta University defeated Benedict College 87- 57. Game stats

After ending last years season just short of a Div II NCAA National Championship, #2 in the country, our very own Jaguars look forward to your community support. Tickets are 10$ at the door, season tickets are also available. Included in todays game was 65’ tv giveaway to one lucky participant who made 2 free throws at both ends of the court just before the timer went off. It was also an exciting day for several other who went home with prizes as todays bonus winners.

C / 7’1 Tyshaun Crawford Photo by @xpressupdate

G / 6’1 Tyree Myers Photo by @xpressupdate

During halftime, Augusta University dedicated Christenberry Fieldhouse playing floor. “Clint Bryant Floor“ will now be an official part of AU history to honour ret. Athletic Director/ Coach Clint Bryant. Bryant, retires as the longest running Athletic Director in the country after 34 years of duty. He’s seen many successes including multiple national titles across the sports program. Over 1600 were in attendance Sunday, included past and present athletes of the AU sports program. Thank You Mr Bryant for all your done for our local sports community and Go Jags!

ret. Athletic Director Clint Bryant Photo by @xpressupdate

3-0 Augusta Jags coming schedule here