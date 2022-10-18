Aiken, SC

Weekend brings about “Shout Fest” 2022

The newly renamed Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park host Shout 94.7 FM for their annual Shout Fest event.

Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park@yahkimosabe

To name a few, musical ministry included award winning artist such as Deitrick Haddon, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jokia and Lasha Knox.

Shout Fest Lineupwaaw shout 94.7

Special appearances included Aiken city Mayor Rick Osbon, and former council member Beverly Clyburn who’s contributions to the community were highlighted by the renaming of Generations Park.

Trustworthy, friendly, caring and compassionate Beverly Clyborn served for 19 years on Aiken City Council and has served as Mayor Pro Tem. She was a major part of the redevelopment program of downtown Aiken.

Beverly and her husband SC Rep. William Clyburn are parents to four children including the honorable gift of being a foster parent to their daughter.

Beverly Clyborn Generations Park is scheduled for multi million dollar remodeling, stay tuned for more details…

SC Rep. William and Beverly Clyburn@yahkimosabe

We look forward to further development of Beverly Clyburn Park and the continued success of Shout Fest.

This free event is highly recommended to all of CSRA. Filled with fun, music, art, and all sorts of entertainment, there is something for all ages.

Stay tuned!

Download the local Shout 94.7 Mobile APP for continued updates HERE.

A Special Thanks goes to Donna Moore Wesby GM of Shout 94.7 FM and her team for their continued effort in strengthening our community through faithfulness, love and dedications along side Gods word. Shout 94.7 has rejuvenated gospel sound on the radio. Be sure to tune in daily on your ride home.

Thanks for reading an God Bless

Artist: @Jokia@yahkimosabe

Artist: @rudycurrence@yahkimosabe

Artist: @wessmorgan@yahkimosabe

Artist: @King_Jamesjr_1993@yahkimosabe

Artist: iamlashaknox@kimosabe

Artist: @theedemetriuswest@yahkimosabe

Artist: @bryanpopin@yahkimosabe

Artist: @dhaddy@yahkimosabe

