Dry Cleaning Chemical Increases Risk of Parkinson's, Study Reveals

TCE used for dry cleaning can increase risk of Parkinson's Photo by Unspalsh

A chemical that has been widely used for over a century may be linked to the rise of Parkinson's disease, according to a team of international researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Trichloroethylene (TCE) has been used for many purposes including degreasing metal, dry cleaning clothes, and decaffeinating coffee. It is found in the groundwater of up to one-third of the United States and can cause cancer and increase the risk of Parkinson's disease by up to 500%.

In a paper published in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease, the researchers profiled seven individuals who developed Parkinson's after likely working with or being exposed to the chemical. Although TCE use has fallen in recent years, it is still used for degreasing metal and spot cleaning. The chemical contaminates countless sites across the United States and half of the most toxic Environmental Protection Agency Superfund sites contain it.

In California's Silicon Valley, 15 sites have been contaminated with TCE, which was used to clean electronics and computer chips. TCE has been linked to Parkinson's for over 50 years, and studies have shown that it can enter the brain and damage mitochondria. The authors suggest that millions of people could be unknowingly exposed to TCE through outdoor air, contaminated groundwater, and indoor air pollution.

The chemical can contaminate soil and groundwater leading to underground rivers, or plumes, that can extend over long distances and migrate over time. TCE can also readily evaporate and enter people's homes, schools, and workplaces. Vapor intrusion is likely exposing millions who live near former dry cleaning, military, and industrial sites to toxic indoor air.

Symptoms of Parkinson's can take decades to appear, and the authors argue that action is needed to address the threat to public health. They suggest a series of actions, including testing homes for TCE.