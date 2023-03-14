Mediterranean Diet Linked to Reduced Risk of Developing Dementia

Prateek Dasgupta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36L0A8_0lHx0yj300
Mediterranean diet is rich in seafood, nuts and fruits.Photo byUnspalsh

A new study has found that a traditional Mediterranean diet, which is rich in foods such as seafood, fruit, and nuts, could help reduce the risk of dementia by almost a quarter.

The research, published in BMC Medicine, examined 60,298 individuals from the UK Biobank for a decade. Individuals who ate a Mediterranean-like diet had up to 23% lower risk of dementia than those who did not.

The authors scored individuals based on how closely their diet matched the key features of a Mediterranean one. During the study, there were 882 cases of dementia, and the authors considered each individual's genetic risk for dementia. They found that even for those with a higher genetic risk, having a better diet reduced the likelihood of developing the condition.

The study's authors caution that their analysis is limited to individuals who reported their ethnic background as white, British, or Irish, and further research is needed in a range of populations to determine the potential benefit. But, they conclude that a Mediterranean diet is an important intervention to reduce dementia risk.

The findings from this large population-based study underscore the long-term brain health benefits of consuming a Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats-Dr. Janice Ranson, study co-author.

The study's lead author, Dr. Oliver Shannon, said that finding ways to reduce the risk of developing dementia is a major priority for researchers. John Mathers, Professor of Human Nutrition, at Newcastle University, added that the good news from the study is that those with a high genetic risk of dementia also reduced their risk by following a Mediterranean diet.

