FBI Returns Stolen Artifact from Atlanta Museum to Iraq

Prateek Dasgupta

2700-year-old Stolen art from returned to Iraq

An Iraqi artifact that went missing 20 years ago has been returned to Iraq by the U.S. authorities, the FBI announced.

The artifact, "Furniture Fitting with Sphinx Trampling a Youth," was stolen from Baghdad in 2003, and was being held by the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University in Atlanta.

The Carlos Museum purchased the artifact from a third party in 2006, who used a fake record with the wrong date for the artifact's entry into the country.

The FBI began investigating the theft last year, and the Emory museum handed over the artifact to FBI Atlanta agents last December.

While we realize there was no ill intent on behalf of Emory University, we are glad our agents could return a small part of history back to where it belongs in Iraq- Keri Farley, Special Agent, FBI Atlanta

The art dates back to the 7th century B.C. and is made of ivory, pigment, and gold leaf.

The artifact was presented to an Iraqi official at a ceremony held at the Iraqi Embassy in the U.S. capital on Wednesday.

The FBI believes that the artifact was stolen during the looting of the Iraq Museum in 2003, along with thousands of other priceless artifacts.

Special Agent Rafael Jimenez emphasized that the protection of the world's cultural heritage is a priority for the U.S. Government.

As a writer, lost civilizations and human progress fascinate me. My goal on News Break is to spark people's interest in the past, archaeology, natural history, and the history of scientific inquiry.

