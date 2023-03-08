Dinosaur-Era Insect Found at Arkansas Walmart

Giant Lacewing Photo by Penn State

A giant insect discovered on the exterior part of the building of a Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas has made history.

The insect is a Polystoechotes punctata, also known as a giant lacewing, and is the first of its kind to be recorded in eastern North America in over 50 years.

The species has never been seen in the state before. Michael Skvarla, director of Penn State’s Insect Identification Lab, discovered the specimen in 2012 but misidentified it. It wasn't until 2020 when Skvarla was teaching an online Entomology course and examining the specimen, that he discovered the insect's true identity.

We were watching what Dr. Skvarla saw under his microscope and he’s talking about the features and then just kinda stops. We all realized together that the insect was not what it was labeled and was in fact a super-rare giant lacewing. I still remember the feeling. It was so gratifying to know that the excitement doesn’t dim, the wonder isn’t lost. Here we were making a true discovery in the middle of an online lab course- Codey Mathis, Doctoral candidate, Entomology, Penn State.

It's still a mystery how the bug got onto the outside of Walmart. It was found on a brightly lit part of the building at night, so it may have flown from far away because it was attracted to the lights. Skvarla thinks it's unlikely that the bug came from close by because they haven't been seen in that area for at least a hundred years. The closest place they've been seen is 1,200 miles away, so it's very unlikely that the bug traveled that far.

The discovery raises the possibility that relic populations of the insect may exist. The reasons for the insect's disappearance from North America are unclear. But scientists believe that the increasing amount of artificial light and pollution of urbanization, the suppression of forest fires, and the introduction of non-native predators, and non-native earthworms may be responsible for the giant lacewing's extinction.

