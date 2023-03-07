Proof of Ancient Climate Change Found in Wisconsin Cave

Prateek Dasgupta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rsVi_0l9zsvuO00
Stalagmite at Cave of the Mounds

A recent study conducted by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that caves can provide a rich record of local climate and how they've changed over time. The researchers examined a stalagmite that had formed over a period of approximately 20,000 years in the Cave of the Mounds in southern Wisconsin.

The stalagmite is composed of thousands of layers of calcite, and the oxygen trapped within it can be used to reconstruct an ancient climate record. The team discovered that the region experienced significant average temperature swings up to 10°C between 48,000 and 68,000 years ago, with some of the temperature swings occurring over the course of around a decade.

Although the dating information isn't precise enough to definitively link the temperature swings to the Dansgaard-Oeschger events recorded in Greenland ice cores, the researchers are confident that they occurred within similar timeframes.

Climate simulations conducted by the team supported the hypothesis that warming events occurred tens of thousands of years ago in the region of North America that includes present-day Wisconsin, and that the climate records from the Cave of the Mounds and the Greenland ice sheet are indeed connected.

The findings provide evidence that a series of massive and abrupt warming events affected vast regions of the Northern Hemisphere during the most recent ice age. Cameron Batchelor, who led the study, hopes that the research will help fill a significant data gap about the history and potential future of abrupt climate changes in the mid-continent of North America.

The research highlights the importance of studying caves as they contain essential information about past climate conditions that can inform current climate research. It also emphasizes the need for immediate action to mitigate the effects of human activity on climate change.

