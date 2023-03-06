New Moai Statue Found in Easter Island

Moai Statue Photo by Wikimedia

Researchers are excited by the discovery of a new moai statue on Rapa Nui, commonly known as Easter Island, which is Chilean territory. The finding has sparked hopes that more such artifacts may be awaiting discovery.

The recently discovered sacred monument is smaller than most other moai statues on the island, and it was found buried in a dry lake bed. The area where the statue was found is typically inaccessible to humans, but it had dried out, most likely due to climate-related weather conditions, allowing archaeologists to embark on an excavation.

The Indigenous organization Ma’u Henua, which oversees the site, has described the discovery as "very, very important" for the Rapa Nui people. Salvador Atan Hito, the vice president of the organization, stated that "it’s here in the lake and nobody knows this exists — even the ancestors, our grandparents, don’t know [about] that one.”

We think we know all the moai, but then a new one turns up. There have been no moai found in the dry bed or in what was previously a lake, so this is a first-Terry Hunt, Professor of Archaeology, University of Arizona

Archaeologists are currently investigating the site, searching for evidence of other moai statues as well as tools that could have been used to create them. Hunt explained that "prospecting with something that can detect what’s under the ground surface may tell us that there are in fact more moai in the lakebed sediments."

Easter Island is home to around 1,000 moai statues, which are monolithic human figures carved out of volcanic rock around 500 years ago by the Polynesian tribe Rapa Nui. These statues are believed to represent ancestral spirits and were arranged in a ring around the island, facing inwards.

Hunt pointed out that the moai are significant because they symbolize the Rapa Nui people's history and their deified ancestors. He added that the statues are "iconic worldwide and they really represent the fantastic archeological heritage of this island."

100,000 people visit Easter Island every year to take a look at the Moai statues, according to Hunt.

