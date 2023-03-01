Illinois Archaeologists Discover 1200 Year Old Temple Complex in Peru

1200-year-old temple belonging to the Wari civilization of Peru Photo by University of Illinois, Chicago

Archaeologists from the University of Illinois Chicago have made a significant discovery in Peru. They have unearthed a 1,200-year-old Wari temple complex at Pakaytambo, in the southern part of the country.

The Wari were a civilization that thrived in modern-day Peru from 450 to 1000 AD. They expanded their territory by allowing local leaders to maintain some autonomy if they joined the Wari Empire. However, they required all subjects to commit to a policy of mit’a, which was mandatory public labor, as a form of tribute.

The excavations at Pakaytambo have uncovered a D-shaped temple, patio-group architecture, several supporting buildings, and monumental platform construction. The site is situated on a prehistoric transit route at an important ecological and political location between the foothills of the Andean highlands and adjacent coastal valleys of Arequipa.

Temple complexes of this type served as a center for ritual, political, and economic roles, often embedded within state-sponsored ceremonies and events organized by temple institutions that would have embedded local communities into the Wari sphere.

One of the most effective ways of bringing people into the empire was through shared beliefs and religious practices. Open plaza spaces associated with the temple complex at Pakaytambo would have allowed local communities to participate in ritual gatherings organized by the Wari- David Reid, Postdoctoral Researcher, UIC.

In a study published in the Journal of Anthropological Archaeology, the researchers said:

“Archaeological investigations at the newly discovered temple center of Pakaytambo provide the first conclusive evidence of an intrusive Wari imperial presence in the Majes-Chuquibamba region of Arequipa, Peru. Pakaytambo provides invaluable insights into the production of state authority through public ritual and performance in regions beyond a state heartland.”

Further excavations are expected to bring newer insights into the customs of the Wari civilization.