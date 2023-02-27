Unexploded Civil War Artillery Shell Found at the Gettysburg Battlefield

Unexploded shell found at Little Round Top area of Gettysburg National Military Park Photo by Gettysburg National Military Park

Archaeologists made an explosive discovery at Gettysburg's historic battlefield when they found a live 160-year-old artillery shell. The shell had to be detonated by a specially trained U.S. Army disposal team. The discovery was made at Little Round Top, a strategic hill where Union forces battled the Confederacy during the Civil War.

An 18-month-long rehabilitation project is taking place at Little Round Top, and archaeologist Steven Brann and his team from Stantec were using metal detectors to sweep the area when they found the unexploded round buried almost 2 feet underground. The Army's 55th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company was called in to safely remove and destroy the shell.

Jason Martz, a spokesperson for Gettysburg National Military Park, said that unexploded ordnance on the battlefield is rare and that this was only the fifth found since 1980. Most of the artifacts found are usually smaller, such as bullets and uniform buttons.

Most of the objects we find are much smaller, such as percussion caps, bullets, and uniform buttons.Still, these artifacts are not usually discovered unless excavation is happening. And as evidenced by the current find, excavation at a battlefield can be dangerous- Steven Brann, Archaeologist

The shell's discovery location is being researched to determine whether it was fired by Union or Confederate troops.

Although the shell had to be destroyed, Martz said that it still had a story to tell and was a powerful connection to the past. The discovery is a reminder that the battlefield still has stories to tell and that excavation work at a battlefield can be dangerous.

