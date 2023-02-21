Drought Caused the Collapse of a Mighty Bronze Age Empire, Study Reveals

Lion Gate entrance to Hattusa, the capital of the Hittite Empire. Photo by Wikimedia

Researchers from the University of Georgia and Cornell University have shed new light on the collapse of the ancient Hittite empire by examining trees that were alive at the time. The study, published in the journal Nature, showed that three consecutive years of severe drought caused crop failures, famine, and political-societal disintegration, leading to the downfall of the Hittites.

The Hittites who were an ancient Indo-European people, established their presence in Anatolia at the beginning of the 2nd millennium BCE. They became one of the dominant powers in the Middle East by 1340 BCE. The Hittites occupied central Anatolia, with their capital located at Hattusa (near modern Boğazköy, in Turkey). It is believed that they probably originated from the area beyond the Black Sea. The Hittite empire sacked Babylon and competed with Egypt for hegemony over the Near East.

The researchers analyzed long-lived juniper trees that grew in the region, which offered a climatic record of the area. The trees showed a gradual shift to drier conditions from the 13th century BC into the 12th century BC and, more importantly, indicated three straight years of severe drought in 1198, 1197, and 1196 BC, coinciding with the known timing of the empire's dissolution.

There was likely near-complete crop failure for three consecutive years. The people most likely had food stores that would get them through a single year of drought. But when hit with three consecutive years, there was no food to sustain them. This would have led to a collapse of the tax base, mass desertion of the large Hittite military and likely a mass movement of people seeking survival. The Hittites were also challenged by not having a port or other easy avenues to move food into the area- Brita Lorentzen, Professor of Anthropology, University of Georgia

Hattusa was burned and abandoned, and texts detailing Hittite society, politics, religion, economics, and foreign affairs went silent. Traditionally the fall of the Hittites was attributed to the Sea Peoples, but new research sheds fresh light on the downfall of one of the most powerful civilizations of the ancient world.

