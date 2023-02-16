Dolphin Skull Found in Unidentified Baggage at Detroit Airport

Skull of a dolphin seized at the Detroit Airpot Photo by US Customs and Border Protection

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the discovery of a young dolphin's skull in a piece of luggage at the Detroit airport.

According to the CBP, the luggage had been separated from its owner on an international flight re-entering the U.S. and was then scanned through an X-ray at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Upon reentry into the U.S., routine X-ray screenings revealed an image of what appeared to be a skull-shaped object in one of the bags. After further examination by CBP and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials, it was determined the skull was from a young dolphin.

The luggage had been inadvertently separated from its owners during transit. It is unclear whether the original owners of the luggage have been informed about this.

Certain fish and wildlife, and products made from them, are subject to import and export restrictions, prohibitions, permits, or certificates, as well as other requirements, according to the CBP. This includes wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, mollusks or invertebrates, and any animal part or product, including skins, tusks, bone, feathers, or eggs.

The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited. We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats-Robert Larkin Area Port Director, Customs and Border Protection

The dolphin skull was turned over to the Office of Law Enforcement wildlife inspectors within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation.

Travelers are encouraged to learn more about current regulations before attempting to bring wildlife items into the United States.

