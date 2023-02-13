2,000 Year-Old Roman-Era Castle Damaged by Earthquake in Turkey

Gaziantep castle in 2008. The castle was destroyed during the recent earthquake Photo by Wikimedia

A 2,000-year-old castle in southeastern Turkey has been nearly destroyed in the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on 6th February, according to reports from state and local sources.

The Gaziantep Castle, located at the epicenter of the quake, boasts a unique and irregular shape, as well as 12 towers and a history that spans the Hittite Empire, Roman Empire, Byzantine Empire, and Ottoman Empire. The castle was initially used by the Hittites as an observation post but later expanded into a castle during the Roman rule in the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD.

Byzantine Emperor Justinian I further expanded the walls of the castle and renovated it between 527 to 565 AD. The circumference of the castle is 3900ft.

Despite losing its military significance after being captured by the Ottoman Empire in 1516, the castle has remained an important historical site and tourist attraction for centuries.

In its most recent form, the castle was home to the Gaziantep Defense and Heroism Panoramic Museum. However, the earthquake of magnitude 7.5 has caused its collapse, with some of the bastions in the east, south, and southeast parts of the castle being destroyed, according to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu. The iron railings surrounding the court have been scattered, the retaining wall has collapsed, and large cracks have appeared in some bastions.

The nearby 17th-century Şirvani Mosque has also been affected by the quake, with its dome and eastern wall partially collapsing. You can watch the video of the castle after its destruction below.

