2,000 Year-Old Roman-Era Castle Damaged by Earthquake in Turkey

Prateek Dasgupta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkMa1_0klIftUg00
Gaziantep castle in 2008. The castle was destroyed during the recent earthquakePhoto byWikimedia

A 2,000-year-old castle in southeastern Turkey has been nearly destroyed in the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on 6th February, according to reports from state and local sources.

The Gaziantep Castle, located at the epicenter of the quake, boasts a unique and irregular shape, as well as 12 towers and a history that spans the Hittite Empire, Roman Empire, Byzantine Empire, and Ottoman Empire. The castle was initially used by the Hittites as an observation post but later expanded into a castle during the Roman rule in the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD.

Byzantine Emperor Justinian I further expanded the walls of the castle and renovated it between 527 to 565 AD. The circumference of the castle is 3900ft.

Despite losing its military significance after being captured by the Ottoman Empire in 1516, the castle has remained an important historical site and tourist attraction for centuries.

In its most recent form, the castle was home to the Gaziantep Defense and Heroism Panoramic Museum. However, the earthquake of magnitude 7.5 has caused its collapse, with some of the bastions in the east, south, and southeast parts of the castle being destroyed, according to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu. The iron railings surrounding the court have been scattered, the retaining wall has collapsed, and large cracks have appeared in some bastions.

The nearby 17th-century Şirvani Mosque has also been affected by the quake, with its dome and eastern wall partially collapsing. You can watch the video of the castle after its destruction below.

Want to read the latest local stories about the mysteries of the human past for free?

Sign up for the Newsbreak app using my referral link.

If you want to share local news and contribute to the Newsbreak community as a side hustle, sign up using my referral link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Society# Culture# Architecture# Art

Comments / 4

Published by

As a writer, lost civilizations and human progress fascinate me. My goal on News Break is to spark people's interest in the past, archaeology, natural history, and the history of scientific inquiry.

N/A
2K followers

More from Prateek Dasgupta

Detroit, MI

Dolphin Skull Found in Unidentified Baggage at Detroit Airport

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the discovery of a young dolphin's skull in a piece of luggage at the Detroit airport. According to the CBP, the luggage had been separated from its owner on an international flight re-entering the U.S. and was then scanned through an X-ray at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Read full story
Clay, NY

Alaska Investigators Solve Decades-Old Case of Missing New Yorker Using DNA

After almost 50 years, a skull discovered in Alaska in 1997 has been identified as Gary Frank Sotherden, a man from Clay, New York who went missing in the Arctic Circle. The DNA analysis matched the skull with his brother, giving a sense of closure.

Read full story

340-Pound Giant Penguins Roamed the Earth 57 Million Years Ago

An international team of researchers has discovered two new giant penguin species in New Zealand, the largest to date. They found the fossils in North Otago and dated them between 59.5 and 55.5 million years ago. This means the penguins existed roughly five to ten million years after the dinosaurs went extinct.

Read full story

Neanderthals Outwitted Giant Prehistoric Elephants in Epic Hunts 125,000 Years Ago

Gigantic prehistoric elephants were hunted and butchered by Neanderthals, who collected massive amounts of meat to feed hundreds of people, a new study reveals. The research, published in Science Advances, provides evidence that Neanderthals were more sophisticated and skilled than previously thought.

Read full story
10 comments

America's Oldest Bone Projectile Point Found, Predates Clovis by 900 Years

Researchers from Texas A&M University have uncovered the oldest bone projectile point in the Americas, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances. The bone point, made from a mastodon's leg bone, was shaped into a projectile form and dates back to 13,900 years ago, predating other points found to be associated with the Clovis people by 900 years. The team discovered the bone fragment embedded in a mastodon rib bone at the Manis site in Washington state, previously excavated by archaeologists from 1977 to 1979.

Read full story
2 comments

Dinosaur-Era Endangered Fish Washes Up on East Coast Shore

Assateague Island, a 37-mile strip of land along the coast of Maryland and Virginia, was the site of a rare discovery when a dead Atlantic sturgeon washed up on its shore. The fish was spotted by a photographer and naturalist Allen Sklar, who has been visiting the island for 27 years and has only seen two dead sturgeons in that time.

Read full story
134 comments

Ancient Egyptian City Unveils Remarkable 52-Foot Papyrus of the Book of the Dead

Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered a stunning discovery at the Saqqara site, south of the Step Pyramid of Djoser. The team from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities discovered a 52-foot-long (16 meters) papyrus that contains sections from the Book of the Dead. This ancient document, over 2,000 years old, was found inside a coffin in a tomb at Saqqara.

Read full story
18 comments

Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses II's Face Brought to Life

In a stunning breakthrough, the face of legendary ancient Egyptian ruler Ramesses II has been reconstructed from his mummified remains. With the help of modern technology, the pharaoh, who is believed to be the pharaoh of the biblical Book of Exodus and persecuted Moses and the Israelites, has been "reverse aged" by several decades to show him in his prime, at the age of 45.

Read full story
9 comments
Rome, GA

Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing Sewers

Rome's Appia Antica Park made a stunning discovery during repairs to its sewerage system, uncovering a life-size marble statue of Hercules, believed to date back to the Roman imperial period. The statue was discovered around the second-mile mark of the historic Appian Way and was identified by the presence of a club and a lion's coat covering its head.

Read full story
2 comments
Penn, PA

Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian Tavern

Aerial view of Lagash archaeological sitePhoto byLagash archaeological project. A team of archaeologists from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pisa has uncovered an ancient "tavern" in the ruins of Lagash, one of southwest Asia's earliest cities. The team, led by Holly Pittman, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, was using high-tech tools, including drone photography, thermal imaging, magnetometry, and micro-stratigraphic sampling, to excavate the site when they found the partially open-air, partially kitchen area.

Read full story
4 comments

Ancient Skeletons Without Heads Discovered at a Neolithic Dig Site

In a recent excavation in Vráble, Slovakia, a team of archaeologists from Kiel University and the Slovak Academy of Sciences made a shocking discovery: the remains of 38 individuals were found in a ditch surrounding the settlement, all of them missing their heads with the exception of a young child. The team, led by Prof. Dr. Martin Furholt, had uncovered headless skeletons at the same site last year.

Read full story
1 comments

4,300-year-old Gold-Covered Mummy Discovered in Egypt

Egyptian archaeologists announced a groundbreaking discovery of a 4,300-year-old gold leaf-covered mummy sealed inside a sarcophagus. The remains, believed to be those of a man named Hekashepes, are thought to be one of the oldest and most complete non-royal corpses ever found in Egypt.

Read full story
1 comments
Lima, OH

Remains of Missing Ohio WWII Fighter Pilot Finally Identified

The Defense POW/MIA announced that the remains of a valiant U.S. Army Air Forces pilot from Ohio, 1st Lt. Carl Nesbitt, have finally been identified after 77 long years. Nesbitt, a young and ambitious 23-year-old from Lima, Ohio, was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 13th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force. On May 29, 1944, he was at the helm of a B-17G Flying Fortress bomber during a crucial bombing mission over Leipzig, Germany.

Read full story
5 comments

120-Million-Year-Old Fossil Bird Reveals Surprising Link to T-Rex in Bird Evolution

Scientists in China have made a groundbreaking discovery of a 120-million-year-old fossil bird that offers new clues about the evolution of birds from landbound dinosaurs. The dove-sized bird, Cratonavis zhui, was found in the Jiufotang Formation, an ancient rock formation in northeastern China known for its well-preserved feathered dinosaurs and archaic birds.

Read full story

Ancient Egyptian Burial Site Reveals Remains of a Child and 142 Dogs

In a stunning discovery, archaeologists from the Center for Egyptological Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences have uncovered the remains of an eight-year-old child and 142 dogs buried together near Cairo. The discovery, which dates back to the time when the Romans controlled Egypt between the 1st century BC and the 1st century AD, has left researchers scratching their heads why the boy and the dogs were buried together.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet Muhammad

An adjunct art history professor at Hamline University in Minnesota has been fired after displaying paintings of the Prophet Muhammad to students during a lecture, sparking a heated debate on academic freedom and religious sensitivity.

Read full story
3 comments

Solving the Mysterious Skull Painting Tradition in Ancient Peru

The Chincha people of ancient Peru had a unique funeral ritual that involved decorating the bones of their ancestors with red pigment. This ritual was supposed to give the dead a new form of social life.

Read full story
2 comments

The Mystery of Ice Age Cave Art Is Solved by an Amateur Archaeologist

Markings found on ancient paintings dating back over 20,000 years have puzzled researchers for years, but a team of experts may have finally decoded their meaning. Furniture conservator, and amateur archaeologist, Ben Bacon initially discovered that the markings, found in more than 600 images across Europe, related to animal life cycles.

Read full story
12 comments
Houston, TX

Egypt Receives Back Looted Ancient Sarcophagus From Houston Museum

An ancient wooden sarcophagus, believed to date back to the late dynastic period of ancient Egypt, has been returned to the country of its origin after being determined to have been looted and smuggled out of the country.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy