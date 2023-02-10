Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in Alaska

Gary Sotherden, before disappearance Photo by As it Happens Twitter

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation has finally solved the mystery surrounding Gary Frank Sotherden's disappearance almost 50 years ago. The human skull discovered in Alaska in 1997 was identified as that of the man from upstate New York who went missing in the Arctic Circle. DNA analysis matched the skull with his brother, Steve Sotherden, bringing some closure to the decades of uncertainty. The cause of death was suspected to be a bear attack, according to the statement resleased by the investigating agency.

Gary, a "free spirit," grew up in Clay, New York, and traveled across the United States and Canada after graduating high school in 1969. He got a job working on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System and disappeared near the Porcupine River in northeastern Alaska during a hunting trip in the fall of 1976. Despite search parties, Gary's remains were not found until 21 years later when a hunter stumbled upon a human skull along the Porcupine River.

In April 2022, the Alaska Crime Lab was able to extract DNA from the remains and the case was finally solved with the help of genetic genealogy and Steve's at-home genetic test. The DNA was confirmed to match Gary's, and Steve received his brother's cremated remains.

"We’ve been working on it for 45 years, and it’s nice that things came to a conclusion. It was a little more brutal than I was hoping for." Steve Sotherden, Gary Sotherden's brother.

With the mystery surrounding Gary's disappearance finally solved, the Sotherden family can lay their loved one to rest.

