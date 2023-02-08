Neanderthals Outwitted Giant Prehistoric Elephants in Epic Hunts 125,000 Years Ago

Prateek Dasgupta

Neanderthals hunting Giant ElephantsPhoto byScience.Org

Gigantic prehistoric elephants were hunted and butchered by Neanderthals, who collected massive amounts of meat to feed hundreds of people, a new study reveals. The research, published in Science Advances, provides evidence that Neanderthals were more sophisticated and skilled than previously thought.

Archaeologists discovered 3,122 elephant remains at Neumark-Nord 1, a site near Halle, Germany, between 1985 and 1996. The remains included entire skeletons, stomach contents, and bones from over 70 straight-tusked elephants. This now-extinct elephant species stood over 13 feet tall and weighed between 6 and 13 tons, roughly equivalent to eight mid-sized cars.

Researchers took a closer look at the remains and found strategic, repetitive cut marks on the bones, indicating that Neanderthals carefully butchered the enormous mammals for their meat, fat, and even their brains. The process of dismembering the elephants would have taken between 200 and 600 hours and yielded over 2,500 daily portions of 4,000 calories each, enough to feed hundreds of Neanderthals for weeks.

The marks on the bones suggest that Neanderthals went to great lengths to harvest every bit of usable food. They even ate the fat pads on the animal's feet. There were few tooth marks on the bones, indicating that nothing was left for scavenging carnivores.

Neanderthals knew what they were doing. They knew which kinds of individuals to hunt, where to find them, and how to execute the attack. Critically, they knew what to expect with a massive butchery effort and an even larger meat return." Britt Starkovich, Archaeologist, University of Tübingen.

The evidence suggests that Neanderthals may have gathered in larger numbers and stayed in the same place under the right conditions, such as abundant food and good weather. This could also have helped members of different groups pair up with mates.

The findings suggest that Neanderthals knew how to store and preserve meat, likely by smoking or drying.

Archaeologists suspect the Neanderthals hunted the elephants by driving them into pits or muddy areas and finishing them off with spears. Past research has suggested that Neanderthals also hunted deer and wild horses.

