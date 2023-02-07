America's Oldest Bone Projectile Point Found, Predates Clovis by 900 Years

Spearhead made of Mammoth Bone found at Manis, WA. Photo by Centre for the Study of the First Americans, Texas A&M Universit

Researchers from Texas A&M University have uncovered the oldest bone projectile point in the Americas, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances. The bone point, made from a mastodon's leg bone, was shaped into a projectile form and dates back to 13,900 years ago, predating other points found to be associated with the Clovis people by 900 years. The team discovered the bone fragment embedded in a mastodon rib bone at the Manis site in Washington state, previously excavated by archaeologists from 1977 to 1979.

Dr. Michael Waters, Director of Texas A&M’s Centre for the Study of First Americans, conducted a CT scan and created 3D models of the bone fragments, which revealed the tip of the projectile point.

This clearly showed this was the tip of a bone projectile point. This is the oldest bone projectile point in the Americas and represents the oldest direct evidence of mastodon hunting in the Americas.- Michael Waters, Director, Center for the Study of First Americans, Texas A&M.

The point was thrown with the intention of getting between the ribs of the mastodon and impairing lung function, but the hunter missed, causing the point to become lodged in the mastodon's rib.

Waters believes that the first people to enter the Americas arrived by boat and took a coastal route along the North Pacific, eventually moving south and past the ice sheets that covered Canada, making landfall in the Pacific Northwest.

What is important about Manis is that it’s the first and only bone tool that dates older than Clovis. At the other pre-Clovis site, only stone tools are found. This shows that the First Americans made and used bone weapons and likely other types of bone tools- Michael Waters, Director, Center for the Study of First Americans, Texas A&M.

He noted a cluster of early sites in the northwestern part of the United States that date from 16,000 to 14,000 years ago, predating Clovis, and likely represent the first people and their descendants that entered the Americas at the end of the last Ice Age.

A number of discoveries have started pushing back the date of human arrival in the Americas, including fossilized footprints at the Lake Otero basin in White Sands National Park, New Mexico.

Want to read the best local stories about pre-history and the arrival of humans in the Americas for free?

Sign up for the Newsbreak app using my referral link.

If you want to share local news and contribute to the Newsbreak community as a side hustle, sign up using my referral link.