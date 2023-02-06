Dinosaur-Era Endangered Fish Washes Up on East Coast Shore

Atlantic Sturgeon which washed up on Assateague Island. Photo by Allen Sklar

Assateague Island, a 37-mile strip of land along the coast of Maryland and Virginia, was the site of a rare discovery when a dead Atlantic sturgeon washed up on its shore. The fish was spotted by a photographer and naturalist Allen Sklar, who has been visiting the island for 27 years and has only seen two dead sturgeons in that time.

The Atlantic sturgeon, a large species of fish that can reach lengths of 14 feet and a weight of over 800 pounds, was once abundant in North America but has seen a drastic decline in population due to overfishing and habitat loss in the 19th and 20th centuries. The species is prized for its high-quality caviar, which is made from its eggs, and is now protected by the Endangered Species Act.

I drive the 12 miles of beach about 100 days a year and so see a lot of stuff others don't. This was the second sturgeon I have seen [dead] in 27 years of driving on the island. Allen Sklar, Naturalist

In a Facebook post, Sklar referred to the dead sturgeon as "a true member of the dinosaurs" and described its unique features, such as its bony mouth and barbels, which are used to sense the bottom for food. He also highlighted the significance of the fish's endangered status, noting that they were nearly extinct from overfishing before being listed on the Endangered Species list in 2012.

Four of the five distinct Atlantic sturgeon populations in the U.S. are considered endangered, with the remaining group listed as threatened. Chesapeake Bay, to the west of Assateague Island, is home to one of these populations, although sturgeons are now very rare in the region.

Atlantic sturgeons are ancient species that date back to over 120 million years ago when dinosaurs still roamed the Earth. The fish are anadromous, meaning they are born in freshwater, migrate to the ocean, and return to freshwater to spawn. They have five rows of protective bony plates along their body, long snouts, and shark-like tails.

