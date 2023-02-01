Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses II's Face Brought to Life

Reconstruction of Ramses II's face using age regression software Photo by Face Lab, Liverpool John Moores University

In a stunning breakthrough, the face of legendary ancient Egyptian ruler Ramesses II has been reconstructed from his mummified remains. With the help of modern technology, the pharaoh, who is believed to be the pharaoh of the biblical Book of Exodus and persecuted Moses and the Israelites, has been "reverse aged" by several decades to show him in his prime, at the age of 45.

You can watch the video of the reconstruction below

The project was led by Professor Sahar Saleem of Cairo University and Caroline Wilkinson, director of the Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University. Using 3D virtual modeling, CT scan data, and computer-generated imagery, the team brought Ramesses' face to life, showing what he may have looked like at the height of his power.

King Ramesses II was a great warrior who ruled Egypt for 66 years. Bringing his face to life in his old age and as a young man reminds the world of his legendary status-Professor Sahar Saleem of Cairo University

The mummy of Ramesses II is now housed in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo and is considered a precious piece of history. This latest facial reconstruction is a testament to the remarkable advancements in technology and the never-ending quest to uncover the secrets of the past.

Ramesses II, also known as Ramesses the Great, was a celebrated ruler who expanded the Egyptian empire and built monumental structures, including the expansion of the Karnak Temple. Despite the lack of archaeological evidence for the events described in Exodus, Ramesses II remains a prominent figure in history and was even the inspiration for the poem "Ozymandias" by Percy Shelley.

The face of the mighty pharaoh Ramesses II has been brought back to life, reminding us of the rich and fascinating history of ancient Egypt.

The past couple of months has been an exciting time for ancient Egyptian history enthusiasts, with several discoveries such as a 4300-year-old gold-covered mummy, the mysterious burial of a child with 142 dogs, and a tomb with mummified crocodile heads.

Want to read the best stories about ancient Egypt and other great civilizations for free?

Sign up for the Newsbreak app using my referral link.

If you want to share local news and contribute to the Newsbreak community as a side hustle, sign up using my referral link.