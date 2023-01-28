Ancient Skeletons Without Heads Discovered at a Neolithic Dig Site

Prateek Dasgupta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vemN_0kUFK11k00
Headless Skeletons from a Neolithic site in SlovakiaPhoto byKiel University

In a recent excavation in Vráble, Slovakia, a team of archaeologists from Kiel University and the Slovak Academy of Sciences made a shocking discovery: the remains of 38 individuals were found in a ditch surrounding the settlement, all of them missing their heads with the exception of a young child. The team, led by Prof. Dr. Martin Furholt, had uncovered headless skeletons at the same site last year.

Vráble-Ve`lke Lehemby, which dates back to 5,250-4,950 BCE, was one of the largest settlement sites of the Early Neolithic period in Central Europe and has been a research focus of the team for several years. The site is associated with the Linear Pottery Culture and up to 80 houses were inhabited at the same time, an exceptional population density for this period. The southwestern of the three settlements was surrounded by a 1.3 km-long double ditch, which may have served as a boundary marking rather than a defensive structure.

The position of the skeletons in the ditch suggests that they were thrown or rolled in rather than carefully buried. The team is still unsure of how, when, and why the heads were removed. Speculations include a massacre, head-hunting, or a peaceful skull cult.

“It may seem obvious to assume a massacre with human sacrifices, perhaps even in connection with magical or religious ideas. Warlike conflicts may also play a role, for example, conflicts between village communities, or even within this large settlement. Did these people fall victim to head-hunters, or did their fellow villagers practice a special death cult that had nothing to do with interpersonal violence? There are many possibilities and it is important to remain open to new insights and ideas. But it is indisputable that this find is absolutely unique for the European Neolithic so far,” Dr Maria Wunderlich, Project Leader.

The team plans to conduct interdisciplinary examinations of the skeletons to learn more about the individuals and their deaths.

As a writer, lost civilizations and human progress fascinate me.

