4,300-year-old Gold-Covered Mummy Discovered in Egypt

Death mask of Psusennes I, a golden mummy of a Pharaoh from the 21st dynasty Photo by Wikimedia

Egyptian archaeologists announced a groundbreaking discovery of a 4,300-year-old gold leaf-covered mummy sealed inside a sarcophagus. The remains, believed to be those of a man named Hekashepes, are thought to be one of the oldest and most complete non-royal corpses ever found in Egypt.

The mummy was discovered in a 15m (50ft) deep shaft at a burial site in Saqqara, south of Cairo, where three other tombs were also found. One of these tombs belonged to a “secret keeper” named Meri, who held a senior palace position and performed special religious rituals. The other tombs belonged to Khnumdjedef, a priest, inspector, and supervisor of nobles, and Fetek, a judge and writer.

Saqqara, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, served as a bustling burial ground for over 3,000 years. Nestled at the heart of the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, it's home to a plethora of pyramids, including the grandiose Step Pyramid, which towers over the very spot where the recently discovered shaft containing the 4,300-year-old gold leaf-covered mummy was found.

Additionally, a collection of the largest statues ever found in the area were discovered in Fetek’s tomb. The discoveries date back to the 25th to 22nd centuries BC.

This discovery is so important as it connects the kings with the people living around them- Ali Abu Deshish, Archaeologist

This discovery comes just a day after the discovery of a complete residential city from the Roman era in Luxor.

Several interesting recent finds have been unearthed in Egypt including a boy buried with 142 dogs and mummified crocodile heads.

Critics have accused Egypt’s government of prioritizing media-grabbing findings over academic research in order to attract tourism.

