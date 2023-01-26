Remains of Missing Ohio WWII Fighter Pilot Finally Identified

Car Nesbitt, fighter pilot Photo by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

The Defense POW/MIA announced that the remains of a valiant U.S. Army Air Forces pilot from Ohio, 1st Lt. Carl Nesbitt, have finally been identified after 77 long years.

Nesbitt, a young and ambitious 23-year-old from Lima, Ohio, was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 13th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force. On May 29, 1944, he was at the helm of a B-17G Flying Fortress bomber during a crucial bombing mission over Leipzig, Germany.

But, as fate would have it, tragedy struck when German fighters fiercely attacked the bomber's formation, roughly 28 miles northeast of Leipzig, ultimately shooting down Nesbitt's plane and killing him and several of his crew members. Out of the 10 crew members, only six were able to escape the plane before it crashed near Horst. Nesbitt and the rest were killed on impact. Their bodies were believed to have been buried in a local cemetery, with no evidence of Nesbitt being a prisoner of war or having survived.

Despite the valiant efforts of the American Graves Registration Command, who worked to recover fallen service members in Europe after the war, Nesbitt's remains were not found until July 2012, when an investigation team from the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command discovered the crash site and recovered evidence of a B-17 crash. In 2015, the landowner allowed DPAA to excavate, and the work was done during the summer of 2019. Crews recovered possible material evidence and possible remains, which were eventually sent to a lab at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

Through advanced scientific techniques such as dental and anthropological analysis, mitochondrial DNA analysis, and material evidence, the team was finally able to identify Nesbitt's remains and bring closure to his family. Nesbitt will be laid to rest on May 15 in Annville, Pennsylvania, honored for his ultimate sacrifice for his country. His memory and legacy will live on forever, as a testament to the bravery and valor of American soldiers who fought for freedom and democracy during World War II.

