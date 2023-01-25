120-Million-Year-Old Fossil Bird Reveals Surprising Link to T-Rex in Bird Evolution

CT scan reconstruction of the Cratonavis, showing a bird's body and dinosaur head. Photo by Nature

Scientists in China have made a groundbreaking discovery of a 120-million-year-old fossil bird that offers new clues about the evolution of birds from landbound dinosaurs. The dove-sized bird, Cratonavis zhui, was found in the Jiufotang Formation, an ancient rock formation in northeastern China known for its well-preserved feathered dinosaurs and archaic birds.

The researchers, who reported their findings in the January edition of Nature Ecology & Evolution, found that Cratonavis had a skull that was nearly identical, albeit smaller, to those of theropod dinosaurs like T-Rex.

This means that Cratonavis still hadn't evolved the mobile upper jaw found in modern birds. This is a significant discovery that fills a gap in understanding the evolutionary link between T-Rex and birds.

Additionally, Cratonavis also had an unusually elongated backward-facing toe. The enlarged shoulder blades might have compensated for the bird's otherwise underwhelming flight mechanics. The researchers suggest that Cratonavis might have used this impressive digit to hunt like today's birds of prey.

The discovery of Cratonavis is significant because it belongs to a recently identified group of intermediate birds known as the "jinguofortisids", which are considered to be at the base of the bird evolutionary tree. You can say Cratonavis was a dino-bird mish-mash of sorts.

It builds on our understanding of this primitive group of birds that are at the base of the tree of birds."- Luis Chiappe, Paleontologist, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

Given its size, it's likely that Cratonavis would have been a petite hunter, taking down small insects and reptiles rather than dominating the skies. Nevertheless, this discovery provides valuable insight into the early evolution of birds, and how they were connected to the mighty T-Rex.

