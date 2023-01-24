Ancient Egyptian Burial Site Reveals Remains of a Child and 142 Dogs

A representative mummy of a child from ancient Egypt Photo by World History Encylopedia

In a stunning discovery, archaeologists from the Center for Egyptological Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences have uncovered the remains of an eight-year-old child and 142 dogs buried together near Cairo. The discovery, which dates back to the time when the Romans controlled Egypt between the 1st century BC and the 1st century AD, has left researchers scratching their heads why the boy and the dogs were buried together.

According to the team, 87% of the buried dogs were puppies, and it appears that they died because of flooding. The researchers found blue clay on the dogs, which is commonly found in reservoirs during that period, supporting the theory that the dogs drowned.

While ancient Egyptians worshipped several animals, they did not generally consider dogs sacred. Dogs were used as pets and for labor, but the Egyptians mummified and buried some with their owners. The ancient Egyptians believed that the dog-headed god Upuat was with the souls of the dead in the afterlife. They also sacrificed some dogs to play the role of an amulet at a burial.

The only other similar discovery was the body of a child with 12 dogs in a cemetery in Hierakonpolis.

Why was the boy buried with the dogs? The researchers believe he may have died while caring for them. However, it is unlikely that they executed the boy and his dogs. According to Egypt Today, children in ancient Egypt were well treated with access to education, and learning trade wasn’t allowed at an early age.

Adding to the mystery, the archaeologists found the boy with a linen bag over his head. The only other time a body was found with a linen bag covering the head, an arrow had killed the person in a possible murder.

