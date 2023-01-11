Solving the Mysterious Skull Painting Tradition in Ancient Peru

Painted skull from Peru Photo by Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

The Chincha people of ancient Peru had a unique funeral ritual that involved decorating the bones of their ancestors with red pigment. This ritual was supposed to give the dead a new form of social life.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Anthropological Archaeology, researchers at Boston University analyzed hundreds of human remains found in the Chincha Valley of southern Peru. The remains, which were discovered in over 100 burials known as "chullpas", were dated between 1000 and 1825. The team’s primary goal was to investigate the use and purpose of red paint on the bones.

Most of the colored remains belonged to adult males, but painted bones of women, children, and those with healed traumatic injuries and modified skulls were also found. This suggests that the ritual was for people of different social classes and genders.

Using scientific techniques, the researchers identified different types of red paint. The Peruvians made red paint from iron-based ochres such as hematite and mercury-based cinnabar. Further analysis showed that they imported the cinnabar from a distance, while the hematite was likely sourced locally.

Skeletal remains with red paint from Chincha Valley Peru Photo by Boston University

The researchers also examined how the Chincha applied the paint to the skulls. It was likely done using textiles, leaves, or the hands of living people. Thick vertical or horizontal lines of paint on the skulls were consistent with someone using their fingers for application. This “finger painting” was an important part of establishing close relationships between the living and the dead. They may also tell us about social differences.

Finger painting would have been critical for forming close relationships between the living and the dead. The red pigment itself brings to light this living-dead relationship as well as social differences for others to see- Jacob Bongers, Archaeologist, Boston University.

One aspect of the ritual that remains a mystery is why did the Chincha finger-paint their ancestors? One theory suggests the practice of painting skulls may have been a response to colonization.

We hypothesize that individuals reentered disturbed chullpas to paint human remains that had become desecrated after the European invasion- Researchers, Boston University.

The researchers suggest that by integrating theories rooted in Andean concepts of death and cosmology with the scientific analysis of painted skeletons, it may be possible to understand the motivations behind this funeral practice and the role it played in Chincha society.

