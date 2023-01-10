The Mystery of Ice Age Cave Art Is Solved by an Amateur Archaeologist

Ice Age Cave Art from Lascaux, France. The sequence of dots on the bulls may represent an early form of writing. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Markings found on ancient paintings dating back over 20,000 years have puzzled researchers for years, but a team of experts may have finally decoded their meaning.

Furniture conservator, and amateur archaeologist, Ben Bacon initially discovered that the markings, found in more than 600 images across Europe, related to animal life cycles.

He then worked with professors from Durham University and University College London to further develop his theory. The team's findings, published in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal, reveal that the markings, known as "proto-writing," are a record of information and references to a calendar rather than recorded speech.

This "proto-writing" system predates others by at least 10,000 years.

Using contemporary animal birth cycles as a reference, the team determined that the number of marks represented a record of when the animals were breeding, organized by lunar month.

Professor Paul Pettitt, from Durham University, said the results show that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were the first to use a systematic calendar and mark to record information about major ecological events.

The results show that ice age hunter-gatherers were the first to use a systemic calendar and marks to record information about major ecological events within that calendar- Paul Pettitt, Professor, Durham University

Professor Robert Kentridge added that the implications are that these hunter-gatherers recorded memories of past events and used them to anticipate when similar events would occur in the future, a phenomenon known as mental time travel.

I was stunned when Ben came to me with his underlying idea that the numbers of spots or lines on the animals represented the lunar month of key events in the animals' life-cycles- Tony Freeth, Honorary Professor, University College London.

The team hopes to continue their work and uncover more about these ancient ancestors, who are proving to be "a lot more like us" than previously thought.

Want to read the best local stories about the mysteries of the past for free?

Sign up for the Newsbreak app using my referral link.

If you want to share local news and contribute to the Newsbreak community as a side hustle, sign up using my referral link.