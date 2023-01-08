Egypt Receives Back Looted Ancient Sarcophagus From Houston Museum

An Egyptian Sarcophagus from the Turin Museum Photo by Wikimedia

An ancient wooden sarcophagus, believed to date back to the late dynastic period of ancient Egypt, has been returned to the country of its origin after being determined to have been looted and smuggled out of the country.

The sarcophagus, which may have belonged to an ancient priest named Ankhenmaat, was returned as part of the Egyptian government's efforts to curb the trafficking of stolen cultural artifacts. In 2021, authorities in Cairo were able to secure the return of 5,300 stolen artifacts from various locations around the world.

According to Mostafa Waziri, the head official at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the sarcophagus is believed to date back to the late dynastic period of ancient Egypt. This period spanned the final reign of the Pharaonic rulers, beginning in 664 BC and ending with Alexander the Great's campaign in 332 BC.

This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region. We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs-Alvin L.Bragg, District Attorney, Manhattan

The sarcophagus, which was approximately 3 meters tall( 9.5 feet) and adorned with painted artwork on its top surface, was handed over at a ceremony in Cairo by the US chargé d’affaires in Egypt. It had previously been displayed at the Houston Museum of Natural Science before its illicit origin was discovered by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Want to read the best local stories about lost civilizations and mysterious artifacts for free?

Sign up for the Newsbreak app using my referral link.

If you want to share local news and contribute to the Newsbreak community as a side hustle, sign up using my referral link.