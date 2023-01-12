Scientists Discover the World's First Swimming Dinosaur in Mongolia

Natovenator, the swimming dinosaur Photo by Wikimedia

Dinosaurs are known for their impressive diversity and range of shapes and sizes that roamed the Earth for over 150 million years. From long-necked giants to armored tanks to carnivorous predators with sharp teeth, these ancient creatures lived in every habitat on the planet. But, despite their varied and successful existence, it seemed that dinosaurs were not particularly adapted to swimming and diving. In fact, until recently, no non-avian dinosaur had ever been found with adaptations suited for aquatic life.

But now, paleontologists have discovered a swimming dinosaur species!

This new species, called Natovenator polydontus, or the "many-toothed swimming hunter," was a small, foot-long dinosaur that lived in Mongolia around 71 million years ago. It was closely related to Velociraptor and other sharp-toothed predators, but had a much different appearance with a streamlined body and long jaws filled with tiny teeth.

The fossil of this dinosaur was found in the Gobi Desert at a site called Hermiin Tsav, which is well-known for preserving multiple dinosaur species and other ancient forms of life. When the bones of Natovenator were examined more closely, the researchers noticed that it shared some characteristics with another species, Halszkaraptor, that was initially thought to be a swimming dinosaur. However, after careful study, the researchers determined that Natovenator was indeed a swimmer. They believe that it may have resembled a Cretaceous cormorant, a type of waterbird.

While it's not possible for paleontologists to observe Natovenator in action and see what a swimming dinosaur would look like, they can examine the fossilized remains to learn more about the dinosaur's behavior and habits.

Skull of the Natovenator Photo by Wikimedia

The long jaws and tiny teeth of Natovenator may have been an adaptation for catching small prey in the water, and the orientation of its ribs suggests that it was streamlined for swimming efficiently in Cretaceous lakes and streams. This is a unique adaptation not seen in any other dinosaur species.

We realized that this was something special, because it was beautifully preserved with a nice skull and an extremely long neck-Sungjin Lee, Paleonotologist, National Seoul University

Although there is evidence that some dinosaurs may have swam on occasion, such as the theropod dinosaurs that left tracks in muddy sediment while crossing rivers or wading in shallow water, Natovenator had evolved specifically for an aquatic lifestyle! This discovery expands our understanding of the incredible diversity of these ancient creatures and how they lived and moved throughout their habitats.



