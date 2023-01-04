Ancient Egyptian Tomb Reveals Surprising Find of Buried Crocodile Heads

Bust of Sobek, the Egyptian Crocodile headed god believed to be a symbol of fertility and military might. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The discovery of nine crocodile heads buried in an ancient Egyptian tomb has left archaeologists scratching their heads. The remains were found by a team from the University of Warsaw's Center of Mediterranean Archaeology during excavations of the Theban Necropolis, a burial site in Upper Egypt. The heads were discovered in two tombs belonging to high-ranking officials who lived during Egypt's New Kingdom, a period spanning from the 16th century BCE to the 11th century BCE.

This marks the first time that only crocodile heads, rather than entire mummified crocodiles, have been found in a tomb, and the lack of any form of preservation has only added to the mystery.

This is a completely unusual discovery and the first of its kind in the history of research in Egypt,” We know of many crocodile mummies that have been found along the Nile. They are all mummies of whole crocodiles that have been deposited in specially prepared catacombs of sacred animals, in this case, crocodiles or sacred animals of the god Sobek- Patryk Chudzik, Archaelogist.

Crocodiles were considered sacred in ancient Egypt as vessels of the god Sobek, and it is unusual to find them buried with humans rather than in the catacombs of sacred animals. Sobek was an Egyptian deity with a crocodile head who was associated with fertility and military strength.

Further research is needed to understand the significance of this unusual discovery.

