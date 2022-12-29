Dinosaur Fossil Reveals Bones of a Mammal in Its Stomach

A Microraptor fossil Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A team of scientists from the US, UK, Canada, and China made a unique discovery while analyzing a 120 million-year-old dinosaur fossil. For the only second time in the history of dinosaur research, we have proof of dinosaur-eating mammals.

The dinosaur, Microraptor zhaoianus, commonly known as the Microraptor, was a carnivore the size of a present-day crow. Upon re-examining the fossil of a Microraptor found in Liaoning, China, over two decades ago, scientists found a tiny mammal, the size of a rat in the remains of the dinosaur’s stomach.

Reconstruction of Microraptors Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The Microraptor hunted its prey by gliding from tree to tree. The creature is believed to have four wings. The extra pair of wings may have created a drag and resulted in its extinction. The Microraptor's diet consisted of small birds, fish, and lizards.

A foot of a mammal found intact in its stomach is a remarkable discovery that proves the creature may have devoured a distant relative of humans.

It’s so rare to find examples of food inside dinosaurs, so every example is really important, as it gives direct evidence of what they were eating. This study paints a picture of a fascinating moment in time—one of the first record[s] of a dinosaur eating a mammal—even if it isn’t quite as frightening as anything in Jurassic Park- David Hone, Paleontologist, Queens Mary University, London.

We do not have much information about the mammal except it was small and lived on the ground, making it an easy target for the tree-dwelling Microraptor. Scientists believe that the mammal may have resembled a mouse or an opossum. They speculate the Microraptor swallowed the entire creature.

“The foot seems completely intact, and thus was swallowed whole. How much of the mammal was swallowed is unknown. However, there were several other unidentified bones around the foot in the rib cage, so I suspect that more of that mammal was consumed- Hans Larsson, Paleontologist, McGill University

The study of the gut content of dinosaurs provides us with an idea about their typical diet. But coming across fossils with "last meals" trapped in their stomach and rib cage area is quite rare. This discovery further helps us take out the guesswork from what a typical dinosaur ate.

