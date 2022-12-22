Pentagon Says It Has Received Several Hundred UFO Sighting Reports in 2022

UFO sighted over Meersburg, Germany Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), set up in July this year to study UFOs(Unidentified Flying Objects) has reported “several hundred” sightings in a matter of months. AARO received reports of UFO sightings from U.S. Military personnel in the past six months.

The U.S. Army, Navy, and Airforce filed reports describing unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), Pentagon’s preferred name for UFOs. The reports included sightings in the air, underwater, and in space.

Between 2004 and 2021, the Pentagon reported 140 reports of unexplained phenomena. After the Govt confirmed UFO sightings in June 2021, there was talk of setting up a proper investigative unit to study unexplained phenomena.

The Pentagon Report dated 25th June 2021, which resulted in setting up of an office to study UFOs Photo by Wikimedia Commons

In July 2022, Pentagon set up the AARO to identify threats to the U.S.

We have an important and yet challenging mission to lead an interagency effort to document, collect, analyze and when possible, resolve reports of any unidentified anomalous phenomena- Sean M. Kirkpatrick, Director, AARO.

The objective of the AARO was to destigmatize the study of unexplained objects in our atmosphere. Despite the reports of hundreds of UFOs, authorities failed to confirm the existence of alien life.

We have not seen anything that would lead us to believe any of the objects we have seen are of alien origin, I have not seen anything ... to suggest there has been an alien visitation or alien crash-Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence

According to a report, Pentagon officials said most of the UFO sightings can be attributed to surveillance drones sent by Russia and China. Others could be because of “airborne clutter” from weather balloons.

The AARO has expanded its capabilities to study unexplained phenomena beyond air. This allows individuals in other domains, such as the Navy, to file reports.

We're working with the military departments and the Joint Staff to normalize, integrate and expand UAP reporting beyond the aviators — to all service members — including mariners, submariners and our space Guardians- Sean M. Kirkpatrick, Director, AARO.

Kirkpatrick says AARO is trying to weed out domestic and foreign aircraft which are often confused with UFO sightings to reduce errors in the future.

