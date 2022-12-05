Damaged Copy of Salvator Mundi Sold for More Than $1 Million at Christie’s Auction

Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A damaged copy of Salvator Mundi, a painting believed to have been drawn by the famed Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, was sold for $1.11 million during an online Christie’s sale.

Christie’s sold the original Salvator Mundi in 2017 for $450.3 million to Saudi prince Badr bin Al Saud, making it the most expensive painting sold at a public auction.

Many art historians have challenged if Leonardo da Vinci actually drew the Salvator Mundi. Some believe it originated from his workshop but was not drawn by the famed polymath. Matthew Landrus, an art historian at Oxford University, attributes the painting the Da Vinci’s student Bernardino Luini.

Others agree with Landrus’ assessment of the painting.

This attribution is controversial primarily on two grounds. Firstly, the badly damaged painting had to undergo very extensive restoration, which makes its original quality extremely difficult to assess. Secondly, the Salvator Mundi in its present state exhibits a strongly developed sfumato technique that corresponds more closely to the manner of a talented Leonardo pupil active in the 1520s than to the style of the master himself. The way in which the painting was placed on the market also gave rise to concern.- Frank Zollner, author, Leonardo da Vinci. The Complete Paintings and Drawings.

Despite the controversy regarding its attribution, the Salvator Mundi had no trouble fetching a world recording bid. The popularity of the painting attracted the attention of its surviving copies.

A copy of the Salvator Mundi, whose paint was damaged and didn’t have a frame, was estimated at $16,000 by Christie’s. The painting is from the early 1600s, and as per Christie’s, was drawn after Da Vinci.

The painter of the copy of the Salvator Mundi remains unknown.

But as the online bidding started, the bids crossed the estimated value significantly.

The winning bid was $1.11 million