Revised Dating of Ice Age Footprints Could Push Back the Date of Human Arrival in North America

Fossilized Human footprints at White Sands. Photo by National Park Service

When did humans first arrive in North America? Previous research suggests the earliest evidence of human colonization of the Americas was between 14,000 to 16,000 years ago. But new findings challenge this theory.

Revised dating of Ice Age footprints in New Mexico’s Lake Otero basin could push back the date of when humans first set foot in North America.

The human footprints found on the lakebed, along with evidence of giant sloths and mammoths, are now dated 21,000 to 23,000 years ago during the last Ice Age, better known as the Last Glacial Maximum.

Scientists believe the footprints are undisputed evidence of the first known humans in North America. Researchers from the Kansas State University, the University of Nevada, and Oregon State University questioned the initial dating of the footprints.

Experts use several methods to date the footprints, common ones being DNA from ancient fossils and radiocarbon dating, the latter being at the center of the debate on why the dates could be off.

Radiocarbon dating examines the C-14 isotope that is found in the atmosphere and plants absorb it during photosynthesis. But the footprints at Lake Otero were analyzed by studying the C-14 levels of Ruppia cirrhosa, an aquatic plant.

Since the plant grows underwater, scientists believe the plant absorbs C-14 from the carbon dissolved in the lake besides from the atmosphere.

This makes dating questionable.

“While the researchers recognize the problem, they underestimate the basic biology of the plant. For the most part, it’s using the carbon it finds in the lake waters. And in most cases, that means it’s taking in carbon from sources other than the contemporary atmosphere – sources which are usually pretty old.” David Rhode, Scientist.

DNA studies of human fossils revealed New Mexico was inhabited by humans 18,000 years ago. But when the results are compared against the radiocarbon dating, it can push back the occupation date of the American South West by several thousand years.

Scientists believe we can conclude an accurate dating of the footprints by dating the terrestrial plants and dating of the quartz found in the sediment