Farmington Museum Displays a Rare Nest of Dinosaur Eggs

A restoration of an Oviraptor brooding over its eggs Wikimedia Commons

Dinosaur enthusiasts have something reasons to cheer as the Sherman Dugan Museum of Geology, Farmington, NM, has put up a nest of fossilized Oviraptor eggs for display.

Oviraptors were carnivorous dinosaurs who roamed Asia during the Cretaceous period, between 65 million to 100 million years ago.

Oviraptors were named so because initially, paleontologists believed they stole and ate the eggs of other dinosaurs. But later research revealed the dinosaurs actually were brooding over the eggs and protecting them from other predators.

Researchers found the eggs at a pre-historic site in China. Thanks to a donation by Sean Dugan, the President, and CEO of Dugan production Co, the museum purchased the fossilized eggs for a sum of $30,000.

A nest of Oviraptor eggs Wikimedia Commons

Though the Oviraptor eggs were bought in 2019, the display was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Dugan believes the efforts are worth it if they can inspire young kids to pursue a career in sciences.

“If a kid comes in and sees these eggs or sees these fossils and is inspired to follow science or a career in paleontology or geology then it’s worth every ounce of effort that it took to acquire these,”- Sean Dugan, CEO, Dugan Production Co.

At the unveiling of the display on November 15th, a crowd of 350 people came in to view the new addition to the museum. Kids were particularly enthusiastic about the Oviraptor eggs.

According to the museum curators Jeff Self and Donna Ware, Oviraptor eggs are rare and they could sell for a higher price individually. Ethically sourced dinosaur fossils such as the one sourced by the museum are costlier.

The museum curators expressed their delight at having a six-egg nest.

“The fact that Sean was willing to spend the extra money to go from a four-egg clutch to a six-egg clutch is phenomenal,” Jeff Self, Curator, San Juan College Museum.

A complete Oviraptor egg clutch Wikimedia Commons

Gayle Dean, the executive director of the San Juan College Foundation, the philanthropic arm of San Juan College, was nostalgic seeing young kids visiting the museum as it reminded her of her childhood days. She said the college was lucky to have a benefactor like Sean Dugan and hopes the display will drive curiosity among children.