Farmington, NM

Farmington Museum Displays a Rare Nest of Dinosaur Eggs

Prateek Dasgupta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx7F7_0jGeQabi00
A restoration of an Oviraptor brooding over its eggsWikimedia Commons

Dinosaur enthusiasts have something reasons to cheer as the Sherman Dugan Museum of Geology, Farmington, NM, has put up a nest of fossilized Oviraptor eggs for display.

Oviraptors were carnivorous dinosaurs who roamed Asia during the Cretaceous period, between 65 million to 100 million years ago.

Oviraptors were named so because initially, paleontologists believed they stole and ate the eggs of other dinosaurs. But later research revealed the dinosaurs actually were brooding over the eggs and protecting them from other predators.

Researchers found the eggs at a pre-historic site in China. Thanks to a donation by Sean Dugan, the President, and CEO of Dugan production Co, the museum purchased the fossilized eggs for a sum of $30,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yzmxi_0jGeQabi00
A nest of Oviraptor eggsWikimedia Commons

Though the Oviraptor eggs were bought in 2019, the display was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Dugan believes the efforts are worth it if they can inspire young kids to pursue a career in sciences.

“If a kid comes in and sees these eggs or sees these fossils and is inspired to follow science or a career in paleontology or geology then it’s worth every ounce of effort that it took to acquire these,”- Sean Dugan, CEO, Dugan Production Co.

At the unveiling of the display on November 15th, a crowd of 350 people came in to view the new addition to the museum. Kids were particularly enthusiastic about the Oviraptor eggs.

According to the museum curators Jeff Self and Donna Ware, Oviraptor eggs are rare and they could sell for a higher price individually. Ethically sourced dinosaur fossils such as the one sourced by the museum are costlier.

The museum curators expressed their delight at having a six-egg nest.

“The fact that Sean was willing to spend the extra money to go from a four-egg clutch to a six-egg clutch is phenomenal,” Jeff Self, Curator, San Juan College Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8ILi_0jGeQabi00
A complete Oviraptor egg clutchWikimedia Commons

Gayle Dean, the executive director of the San Juan College Foundation, the philanthropic arm of San Juan College, was nostalgic seeing young kids visiting the museum as it reminded her of her childhood days. She said the college was lucky to have a benefactor like Sean Dugan and hopes the display will drive curiosity among children.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dinosaur# science# history# earth# discovery

Comments / 1

Published by

As a writer, lost civilizations and human progress fascinate me. My goal on News Break is to spark people's interest in the past, archaeology, natural history, and the history of scientific inquiry.

N/A
514 followers

More from Prateek Dasgupta

Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Art Dealer Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison on Smuggling Charges

Natrajan idol from 10th century India. A similar idol was stolen by art dealer Subash KapoorWikimedia Commons. A court in Kumbakonam, India, sentenced Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan art dealer identified by police as one of the world's most prolific antiquities traffickers, to ten years in jail.

Read full story

Climate Protestors Glue Themselves to a Dinosaur Exhibit in Berlin's Natural History Museum

Dinosaur Hall at the Berlin Natural History Museum.Wikimedia Commons. On Sunday, October 31st, two climate activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display in Berlin’s Natural History Museum. According to the environmentalists, they did this as a protest against the German government’s failure to tackle climate change.

Read full story
4 comments
Montana State

A Rare Dinosaur Fossil of a Relative of the T. Rex Auctioned for $6 Million

Gorgosaurus specimen, Royal Tyrell Museum of Paleontology, Alberta, Canada.Wikimedia Commons. A rare fossil of Gorgosaurus was sold by Sotheby’s, NY for $6 million at the firm’s natural history auction to an anonymous bidder. Gorgosaurus is believed to be a distant relative of the infamous T. rex, making it an apex carnivorous predator. The fossil was discovered in Montana in 2018.

Read full story
Maryland State

Hitler’s Watch Sold for $1.1 Million in a Controversial Auction

Adolf Hitler's watch from 1933 sold at a Maryland auctionAlexander Auction House. A watch belonging to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was sold for $1.1 million to an anonymous bidder n a Maryland auction despite protests from Jewish groups. The watch, manufactured by Huber, is believed to have been gifted to Hitler on his birthday in 1933.

Read full story
8 comments

Study of a New Giant Dinosaur Species Can Explain Why T. Rex Had Tiny Arms

Meraxes gigas, a giant carnivorous dinosaur like the T. rex can help us understand why these large predators had tiny armsWikimedia Commons. Why did huge meat-eating dinosaurs like the T.rex have tiny arms? The question has crossed everyone’s mind at some point. Thanks to the discovery of a new gigantic carnivorous dinosaur, scientist Peter Makovicky from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, has an explanation.

Read full story
74 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Museum of Art Confident of Restoring Objects Destroyed During Last Month's Break-in

A red-figure Pyxis from 5th century BC Greece. A similar object was destroyed during the break-in at DMAWikimedia Commons. The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) is confident that it can restore the valuable Ancient Greek Art and current Native American Art that was destroyed in a terrible break-in a month ago. Fran Baas, who is in charge of the museum's conservation team, says that even the smallest pieces that were broken during the break-in are recovered.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

FBI Seizes Disputed Basquiat Paintings Worth $100 Million From the Orlando Museum of Art

Untitled (Skull ) by Jean-Michel Basquiat, 1981Wikimedia Commons. The FBI's Art Crime Team seized 25 contested paintings of the artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat, from the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday, June 24. The museum was quickly closed to the public as the FBI carried away the paintings.

Read full story

Stolen Antiques Worth $10 Million Returned to Italy by New York Authorities

Chimera d'arezzo, 400 BC, an example of Etruscan art made of Bronze. Similar objects will be on display.Wikimedia Commons. A new museum in Rome will display Roman-era artifacts believed to have been stolen and trafficked to the US. Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit returned 211 antiques to Italy worth around $10 million.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man Destroys Priceless Ancient Greek Art Worth $5 Million After an Argument With His Girlfriend

A Greek Kylix from 5th century BC. A similar object was destroyed at the Dallas Museum of ArtWikimedia. 21-year-old Brian Hernandez broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and destroyed $5 million worth of priceless artifacts after an argument with his girlfriend.

Read full story
31 comments

Rafael Nadal Defeats Casper Ruud To Win His 22ND Grand Slam Title at Paris

Rafael Nadal defeated 8th seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets 6-3,6-3,6-0 to win an incredible 14th French open and his 22nd Grand Slam. The Norwegian Ruud had never made past the fourth round of a glad slam but was impressive at Roland Garros reaching the finals.

Read full story

Pieces of the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Are Found in Hell Creek Formation, North Dakota

Hell Creek State park, site of the asteroid fragmentsWikimedia Commons. Experts believe the impact crater to be in Chicxulub, off the coast of Mexico. Along with the asteroid, scientists also found dead fish, a turtle impaled with a stick, and a dinosaur’s foot. The Hell Creek formation is 2,000 miles from the Chicxulub impact crater, which gives us an idea about the intensity of the asteroid’s collision with earth.

Read full story
2 comments
Esko, MN

A Family of Five From Minnesota Is The World’s Tallest Family

Meet the Trapp family, whose combined height is half a tennis court long. The Trapp family from Minnesota, now the world's tallest family.Guinness World Records. The Guinness Book of World Records confirms the world's tallest family, the Trapp family from Esko, MN. Half a tennis court is the length of the family's combined height. The average height of the family members is 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy