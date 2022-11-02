Climate Protestors Glue Themselves to a Dinosaur Exhibit in Berlin's Natural History Museum

Prateek Dasgupta

Dinosaur Hall at the Berlin Natural History Museum.Wikimedia Commons

On Sunday, October 31st, two climate activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display in Berlin’s Natural History Museum. According to the environmentalists, they did this as a protest against the German government’s failure to tackle climate change.

The women used super glue to attach themselves to the poles surrounding a dinosaur fossil.

"Unlike the dinosaurs, we hold our fate in our own hands. Do we want to go extinct like the dinosaurs, or do we want to survive?”- Caris Connell, Activist,Uprising of Last Generation.

One of the activists Solvig Schinkoethe, 42, a mother of four claims she is fearful of the devastating effects of climate change. She says their protest is a peaceful resistance against the government's ignorance and inaction.

The activists are a part of a group known as the Uprising of Last Generation. The group has staged several protests against inaction on climate change.

In July, this year, the environmental activists from the group glued themselves to roads in Germany. Members of the Uprising of Last Generation threw mashed potatoes and defaced a painting by noted French impressionist Claude Monet on October 23rd. The activists were protesting fossil fuel extraction by dumping mashed potatoes on Monet's “Les Meules” at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum.

If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we’ll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting- Uprising of Last Generation, on Twitter.

Protestors gluing themselves to the dinosaur exhibit is a part of the ongoing protests against climate change across Europe.

The authorities at Berlin's Natural History Museum are yet to comment on the act.

# climate change# environment# art# science# dinosaurs

As a writer, lost civilizations and human progress fascinate me. My goal on News Break is to spark people's interest in the past, archaeology, natural history, and the history of scientific inquiry.

