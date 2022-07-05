Dallas Museum of Art Confident of Restoring Objects Destroyed During Last Month's Break-in

A red-figure Pyxis from 5th century BC Greece. A similar object was destroyed during the break-in at DMA Wikimedia Commons

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) is confident that it can restore the valuable Ancient Greek Art and current Native American Art that was destroyed in a terrible break-in a month ago. Fran Baas, who is in charge of the museum's conservation team, says that even the smallest pieces that were broken during the break-in are recovered.

After he got into a fight with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Brian Hernandez broke into the museum and damaged valuable artwork at the DMA.

One of the broken pieces was an amphora from the 6th century BC that had a picture of the Trojan War on it. Another was a black figure kylix, which is a type of ancient Greek wide drinking cup. A red-figure pyxis and vignettes of the Greek hero Heracles fighting the Nemean lion were also broken by the intruder. The pyxis is a round box that was used in ancient Greece to store things like cosmetics and jewelry.

Hernandez also smashed a Native American ceramic item of art. Native American artist Chase Kahwinhut Earles made the Batah Kuhuh Alligator Garfish Effigy Bottle out of ceramic in 2018.

Baas says that the conservation team has found all the pieces that are broken and is sure they can put them back together. But they can't start making repairs until the museum's leaders give them the go-ahead.

"Modern conservation must consider the appropriate adhesives and techniques, as well as the potential research opportunities that could develop. Luckily, we have full documentation and high-resolution photography of the objects prior to the incident that we can reference"- Fran Bass, Head of Conservation, Dallas Museum of Art.

The restoration team has to deal with a number of problems. Even after putting the pieces back together, you can still see the damage. There is also the question of whether the restored object is stable enough to be put on display.

Ceramic flakes might have turned into dust, so the pottery would need to be filled with something else. The damage could have caused distortions. Even if all the parts are there, they might not fit together perfectly.

“We have ways of in-painting the surface, find the right colors, the right gloss, the translucency, fine tool marks — we can do all of that. But what would be the desired effect or outcome?”- Susanne Gänsicke, Head of Antiquities, J.Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles.

Experts are divided over the outcomes of the restoration and if the efforts will be worth it. But the DMA's conservators are sure that they will be able to fix the objects without changing the way the aesthetics.