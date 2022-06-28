FBI Seizes Disputed Basquiat Paintings Worth $100 Million From the Orlando Museum of Art

Untitled (Skull ) by Jean-Michel Basquiat, 1981 Wikimedia Commons

The FBI's Art Crime Team seized 25 contested paintings of the artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat, from the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday, June 24. The museum was quickly closed to the public as the FBI carried away the paintings.

According to the FBI, they were investigating the paintings since their discovery in a storage unit in Los Angeles in 2012.

They had suspicions about the paintings and increased their scrutiny since February when the museum unveiled the art in an exhibition titled “Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat”.

The museum spokesperson, Emilia Bourmas-Fry, mentioned they would cooperate with the investigation and clarified the museum was not under investigation.

It is important to note that we still have not been led to believe the museum has been or is the subject of any investigation. We continue to see our involvement purely as a fact witness- Emilia Bourmas-Fry, Spokesperson, Orlando Museum of Art.

Earlier, the New York Times raised questions about the authenticity of the paintings in a report. One of the paintings was done on the back of a cardboard shipping box which had the instruction “Align top of FedEx Shipping Label here.” The font raised a few eyebrows since it was first used in 1994 six years after the death of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The painter passed away on 12th August 1988 from a heroin overdose at 27. His painting, Untitled (featured image), from 1982, fetched $110.5 million, making it one of the most expensive paintings ever purchased.

According to the Putnam Fine Art and Antique Appraisals, if the paintings of Basquiat seized from the Orlando Museum of Art are authentic, they could fetch a value of up to $100 million. Intentional faking of art is a federal crime. However, it is not yet clear who the targets of the FBI investigation are.

The Orlando Museum of Art says the paintings originally belonged to screenwriter Thad Mumford, who left them in a storage unit in LA till 2012. When Mumford failed to pay the rent, they were auctioned off. Mumford claims to have purchased the art from Basquiat for $5,000.