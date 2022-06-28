Orlando, FL

FBI Seizes Disputed Basquiat Paintings Worth $100 Million From the Orlando Museum of Art

Prateek Dasgupta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgnO0_0gODOzkH00
Untitled (Skull ) by Jean-Michel Basquiat, 1981Wikimedia Commons

The FBI's Art Crime Team seized 25 contested paintings of the artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat, from the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday, June 24. The museum was quickly closed to the public as the FBI carried away the paintings.

According to the FBI, they were investigating the paintings since their discovery in a storage unit in Los Angeles in 2012.

They had suspicions about the paintings and increased their scrutiny since February when the museum unveiled the art in an exhibition titled “Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat”.

The museum spokesperson, Emilia Bourmas-Fry, mentioned they would cooperate with the investigation and clarified the museum was not under investigation.

It is important to note that we still have not been led to believe the museum has been or is the subject of any investigation. We continue to see our involvement purely as a fact witness- Emilia Bourmas-Fry, Spokesperson, Orlando Museum of Art.

Earlier, the New York Times raised questions about the authenticity of the paintings in a report. One of the paintings was done on the back of a cardboard shipping box which had the instruction “Align top of FedEx Shipping Label here.” The font raised a few eyebrows since it was first used in 1994 six years after the death of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The painter passed away on 12th August 1988 from a heroin overdose at 27. His painting, Untitled (featured image), from 1982, fetched $110.5 million, making it one of the most expensive paintings ever purchased.

According to the Putnam Fine Art and Antique Appraisals, if the paintings of Basquiat seized from the Orlando Museum of Art are authentic, they could fetch a value of up to $100 million. Intentional faking of art is a federal crime. However, it is not yet clear who the targets of the FBI investigation are.

The Orlando Museum of Art says the paintings originally belonged to screenwriter Thad Mumford, who left them in a storage unit in LA till 2012. When Mumford failed to pay the rent, they were auctioned off. Mumford claims to have purchased the art from Basquiat for $5,000.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# art# art theft# museum# culture# heist

Comments / 0

Published by

As a writer, lost civilizations and human progress fascinate me. My goal on News Break is to spark people's interest in the past, archaeology, natural history, and the history of scientific inquiry.

Tampa, FL
88 followers

More from Prateek Dasgupta

Stolen Antiques Worth $10 Million Returned to Italy by New York Authorities

Chimera d'arezzo, 400 BC, an example of Etruscan art made of Bronze. Similar objects will be on display.Wikimedia Commons. A new museum in Rome will display Roman-era artifacts believed to have been stolen and trafficked to the US. Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit returned 211 antiques to Italy worth around $10 million.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man Destroys Priceless Ancient Greek Art Worth $5 Million After an Argument With His Girlfriend

A Greek Kylix from 5th century BC. A similar object was destroyed at the Dallas Museum of ArtWikimedia. 21-year-old Brian Hernandez broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and destroyed $5 million worth of priceless artifacts after an argument with his girlfriend.

Read full story
32 comments

Rafael Nadal Defeats Casper Ruud To Win His 22ND Grand Slam Title at Paris

Rafael Nadal defeated 8th seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets 6-3,6-3,6-0 to win an incredible 14th French open and his 22nd Grand Slam. The Norwegian Ruud had never made past the fourth round of a glad slam but was impressive at Roland Garros reaching the finals.

Read full story

Pieces of the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Are Found in Hell Creek Formation, North Dakota

Hell Creek State park, site of the asteroid fragmentsWikimedia Commons. Experts believe the impact crater to be in Chicxulub, off the coast of Mexico. Along with the asteroid, scientists also found dead fish, a turtle impaled with a stick, and a dinosaur’s foot. The Hell Creek formation is 2,000 miles from the Chicxulub impact crater, which gives us an idea about the intensity of the asteroid’s collision with earth.

Read full story
Minnesota State

A Family of Five From Minnesota Is The World’s Tallest Family

Meet the Trapp family, whose combined height is half a tennis court long. The Trapp family from Minnesota, now the world's tallest family.Guinness World Records. The Guinness Book of World Records confirms the world's tallest family, the Trapp family from Esko, MN. Half a tennis court is the length of the family's combined height. The average height of the family members is 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy