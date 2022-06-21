Stolen Antiques Worth $10 Million Returned to Italy by New York Authorities

Prateek Dasgupta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XC2U3_0gFOfdBK00
Chimera d'arezzo, 400 BC, an example of Etruscan art made of Bronze. Similar objects will be on display.Wikimedia Commons

A new museum in Rome will display Roman-era artifacts believed to have been stolen and trafficked to the US. Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit returned 211 antiques to Italy worth around $10 million.

The new museum, known as the “Museum of Rescued Art” will feature 260 unique pieces belonging to the Etruscan, Greek, and Roman civilizations. New York authorities returned most of the pieces.

The Museum of Rescued Art will be a part of the National Roman Museum, established in 1889. They will display the relics at the Baths of Diocletian, built by the Roman emperor Diocletian in 303 AD, as part of the National Roman Museum complex.

Besides the 211 objects sent by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, some relics were recovered from private collectors.

"Stolen works of art and archaeological relics that are dispersed, sold or exported illegally is a significant loss for the cultural heritage of the country." Dario Franceschini, Culture Minister of Italy.

Archaeologists believe tomb raiders, also known as tombaroli in Italian, stole most of the artifacts during the infamous digs of the 1980s. They trafficked the pieces to the US where they were sold at private auctions and ended up with collectors across the country.

Among the stolen artifacts, a Roman sculpture almost ended up in the hands of Kim Kardashian.

The public did not view the objects which will be on display in Rome. The collection includes terra-cotta heads from the 4th and 5th century BC, urns, plates, coins, and statues dating from the 8th century BC to the 4th century BC.

Carabinieri, the Italian military police, worked with the Manhattan District Attorney's office to recover the stolen art. Since 1969, the Carabinieri has recovered 3 million pieces of trafficked antiquities from all over the world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# art# stolen art# history# antiquities# museums

Comments / 0

Published by

As a writer, lost civilizations and human progress fascinate me. My goal on News Break is to spark people's interest in the past, archaeology, natural history, and the history of scientific inquiry.

Tampa, FL
87 followers

More from Prateek Dasgupta

Dallas, TX

Man Destroys Priceless Ancient Greek Art Worth $5 Million After an Argument With His Girlfriend

A Greek Kylix from 5th century BC. A similar object was destroyed at the Dallas Museum of ArtWikimedia. 21-year-old Brian Hernandez broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and destroyed $5 million worth of priceless artifacts after an argument with his girlfriend.

Read full story
29 comments

Rafael Nadal Defeats Casper Ruud To Win His 22ND Grand Slam Title at Paris

Rafael Nadal defeated 8th seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets 6-3,6-3,6-0 to win an incredible 14th French open and his 22nd Grand Slam. The Norwegian Ruud had never made past the fourth round of a glad slam but was impressive at Roland Garros reaching the finals.

Read full story

Pieces of the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Are Found in Hell Creek Formation, North Dakota

Hell Creek State park, site of the asteroid fragmentsWikimedia Commons. Experts believe the impact crater to be in Chicxulub, off the coast of Mexico. Along with the asteroid, scientists also found dead fish, a turtle impaled with a stick, and a dinosaur’s foot. The Hell Creek formation is 2,000 miles from the Chicxulub impact crater, which gives us an idea about the intensity of the asteroid’s collision with earth.

Read full story
Minnesota State

A Family of Five From Minnesota Is The World’s Tallest Family

Meet the Trapp family, whose combined height is half a tennis court long. The Trapp family from Minnesota, now the world's tallest family.Guinness World Records. The Guinness Book of World Records confirms the world's tallest family, the Trapp family from Esko, MN. Half a tennis court is the length of the family's combined height. The average height of the family members is 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy