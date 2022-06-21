Stolen Antiques Worth $10 Million Returned to Italy by New York Authorities

Chimera d'arezzo, 400 BC, an example of Etruscan art made of Bronze. Similar objects will be on display. Wikimedia Commons

A new museum in Rome will display Roman-era artifacts believed to have been stolen and trafficked to the US. Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit returned 211 antiques to Italy worth around $10 million.

The new museum, known as the “Museum of Rescued Art” will feature 260 unique pieces belonging to the Etruscan, Greek, and Roman civilizations. New York authorities returned most of the pieces.

The Museum of Rescued Art will be a part of the National Roman Museum, established in 1889. They will display the relics at the Baths of Diocletian, built by the Roman emperor Diocletian in 303 AD, as part of the National Roman Museum complex.

Besides the 211 objects sent by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, some relics were recovered from private collectors.

"Stolen works of art and archaeological relics that are dispersed, sold or exported illegally is a significant loss for the cultural heritage of the country." Dario Franceschini, Culture Minister of Italy.

Archaeologists believe tomb raiders, also known as tombaroli in Italian, stole most of the artifacts during the infamous digs of the 1980s. They trafficked the pieces to the US where they were sold at private auctions and ended up with collectors across the country.

Among the stolen artifacts, a Roman sculpture almost ended up in the hands of Kim Kardashian.

The public did not view the objects which will be on display in Rome. The collection includes terra-cotta heads from the 4th and 5th century BC, urns, plates, coins, and statues dating from the 8th century BC to the 4th century BC.

Carabinieri, the Italian military police, worked with the Manhattan District Attorney's office to recover the stolen art. Since 1969, the Carabinieri has recovered 3 million pieces of trafficked antiquities from all over the world.