A Family of Five From Minnesota Is The World’s Tallest Family

Meet the Trapp family, whose combined height is half a tennis court long.

The Trapp family from Minnesota, now the world's tallest family. Guinness World Records

The Guinness Book of World Records confirms the world's tallest family, the Trapp family from Esko, MN. Half a tennis court is the length of the family's combined height. The average height of the family members is 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in).

Esko is home to barely 2000 people but has made the headlines for being the home of the world’s tallest family. Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly, and Adam are the five members of the Trapp family, who are now the world’s tallest family.

Scott and Krissy are the parents, and Savanna, Molly, and Adam are the kids.

The youngest member of the family, 22-year-old Adam, is the tallest, towering over his siblings and parents at 221.71 cm (7 ft 3 in). The shortest member of the family is Krissy, the mom at 191.2 cm (6 ft 3 in).

Savanna is the second tallest at 203.6 cm (6 ft 8 in), while her dad, Scott, is just below her at 202.7 cm (6 ft 8 in).

Colleges recruited all three Trapp kids to play either basketball or volleyball.

Coaches always said to us 'you can't teach height. You’re either tall or you’re not- Molly Trapp

Scott is quite happy with his height and says he doesn’t need a ladder to do his household work.

According to Guinness, the family approached orthopedic Dr. Anna Sudoh, to have their height professionally measured. Dr. Sudoh’s team measured the family members three times a day, both lying down and standing up.

Their height was determined based on the average of the measurements.

Once they qualified for the criteria of the tallest people, Guinness delivered them the good news. Trapps are ecstatic with their worldwide recognition.

The fame makes up for all the years of growing pain from student growth spurts.

The Trapp family feels their record-breaking height will empower others who feel different from the rest to come forward and embrace who they are.

There is joy and freedom in embracing who you are-Savanna Trapp.

The previous record for the world's tallest family was held by Wayne and Laurie Hallquist from California.