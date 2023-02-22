Daily life of Cyrus the Great

Cyrus the Great was a legendary Persian king who ruled over one of the largest empires of the ancient world. His legacy continues to inspire people to this day, and his daily life was no less remarkable.

Cyrus the Great Photo by Ezekiel

Cyrus was born in the region of Parsa, which is now known as Fars, in modern-day Iran. He was the son of Cambyses, a minor prince of the Achaemenid dynasty, and Mandane, the daughter of Astyages, the king of the neighboring kingdom of Media. As a child, Cyrus was brought up in the royal court of Media, where he was exposed to the courtly life and trained in the arts of warfare and statecraft.

At the age of 20, Cyrus was appointed governor of the Persian province of Anshan, which was located in the south-western part of modern-day Iran. He soon proved himself to be a capable and astute leader, and he expanded his territory through a series of successful campaigns against neighboring kingdoms. Over the years, Cyrus gradually built up a formidable army and a network of loyal followers, and he began to dream of creating a great empire that would stretch from the Mediterranean Sea to the borders of India.

To achieve this goal, Cyrus knew that he would need to consolidate his power and win the support of the people. He was a master of diplomacy, and he used a combination of persuasion and force to win over the hearts and minds of his subjects. He was known for his fair and just rule, and he was respected by his subjects for his wisdom and his courage.

Cyrus was also a devout follower of the Zoroastrian religion, which emphasized the importance of living a righteous and moral life. He believed that it was his duty as a king to uphold the principles of justice and to protect the weak and the oppressed. He was a firm believer in the rule of law, and he established a system of justice that was based on the principles of fairness and impartiality.

Despite his busy schedule, Cyrus made time for leisure activities as well. He was an accomplished horseman and a keen hunter, and he enjoyed spending time outdoors. He also had a keen interest in the arts and literature, and he patronized many artists and writers in his court. One of his most famous legacies was the creation of the Royal Library of Babylon, which housed an extensive collection of books and manuscripts from all over the ancient world.

Cyrus was also a family man, and he was deeply devoted to his wife and children. His wife, Cassandane, was a member of the Achaemenid dynasty, and they had four children together: Cambyses, Smerdis, Atossa, and Artystone. Cyrus was known for his love and affection for his children, and he made sure that they received the best education and training.

As he grew older, Cyrus became increasingly concerned about the legacy that he would leave behind. He wanted to be remembered not just as a great conqueror, but also as a wise and just ruler who had created a legacy of peace and prosperity for his people. He began to plan for his succession, and he made sure that his son Cambyses was well-prepared to take over the reins of power.

Cyrus' reign was marked by a number of significant achievements. He was a skilled military commander who led his armies to victory in numerous battles and campaigns. He conquered the neighboring kingdoms of Media, Lydia, and Babylon, and he established an empire that was the largest and most powerful in the ancient world. He also allowed the Jews to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the Temple, an act that is still celebrated today in the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

But perhaps Cyrus' most significant achievement was his policy of religious tolerance. In an era when religious intolerance was the norm, Cyrus believed that it was important to respect the beliefs and customs of his subjects. He allowed people of different faiths to practice their religion freely, and he even contributed to the building of temples and shrines for different religions. This policy of religious tolerance was a revolutionary idea at the time, and it helped to establish Cyrus as a leader who was respected and admired by people of all backgrounds.

Cyrus was also a pioneer in the field of human rights. He believed that it was the duty of the king to protect the rights of his subjects, and he established a code of laws that was based on the principles of justice and fairness. This code, known as the Cyrus Cylinder, is considered to be one of the earliest human rights charters in history. It guaranteed the right of people to practice their religion freely, and it protected the rights of women and minorities.

Cyrus' legacy continued long after his death. His empire was ruled by a succession of capable kings who continued his policies of religious tolerance and justice. The Achaemenid dynasty lasted for more than two centuries, and it left a lasting impact on the ancient world. The Greeks, in particular, were greatly influenced by Persian culture and philosophy, and the legacy of Cyrus the Great continued to inspire Greek thinkers and writers for centuries.

In conclusion, the daily life of Cyrus the Great was one of discipline, devotion, and achievement. He was a man of great vision and wisdom, who believed in the principles of justice, righteousness, and religious tolerance. He was a skilled military commander, a patron of the arts and literature, and a devoted family man. His legacy, both as a conqueror and as a pioneer of human rights, continues to inspire people around the world today. Cyrus the Great is remembered not just as a king, but as a leader who left behind a legacy of greatness and wisdom that continues to inspire us to this day.