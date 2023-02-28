2023 SAG Awards: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads the Pack at the 2023 SAG Awards.

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) were held on Sunday night and provided plenty of surprises. Netflix's Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAA) was the big winner of the night, taking home four of the five awards it was nominated for, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.



SAG awards 2023 Photo by sagawards.org

The ceremony was held in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century Plaza, with an audience of the industry's most respected actors, directors, and producers in attendance. Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan each won individual acting awards, while the cast of EEAA took home four of the top film awards. This is the most SAG Award wins for any film, and marks a historic achievement for EEAA.



The other awards were scattered across the rest of the nominated shows, with The White Lotus winning Best Drama Series and Jennifer Coolidge winning Best Actress in a Drama Series. Fans were also delighted to see the return of the SAG Awards red carpet, with some of Hollywood’s most famous faces arriving in style.



The SAG Awards are often seen as a bellwether of Oscar success, and last year's ceremony correctly predicted the winners in the acting categories. With EEAA's historic win, it looks like the movie could be in for an Oscar nomination and possibly a win.



The 2023 SAG Awards were an exciting night of surprises, with EEAA leading the way and making history with its four awards. It is a testament to the hard work and talent of the cast and crew, and a reminder of the potential of a great movie to make a lasting impact.