A Tribute to Jansen Panettiere: Honoring the Talented Actor and Brother of Hayden Panettiere

Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, died on Sunday at the age of 28. Cause of his death is unknown, and an investigation is underway. He was well-known for his voice work in "Ice Age: The Meltdown" and "The X's", in addition to his on-screen roles in "The Last Day of Summer" for Nickelodeon and "The Walking Dead" for AMC.

In 1994, Panettiere was welcomed by Lesley R. Vogel, an actress, and Alan Lee "Skip" Panettiere, a firefighter. Following in the footsteps of his older sister, he attempted acting and landed his first role on the popular Disney Channel series "Even Stevens." He also provided the voice of Truman X in the Nickelodeon television series "The X's."

In 2007, he starred in the Nickelodeon television movie "The Last Day of Summer" as Luke Malloy, an incoming middle school student who dreads the start of the school year and wishes the last day of summer would repeat itself. His last television role was in season 9, episode 15 of "The Walking Dead" in 2019, where he portrayed Casper, a member of the Hilltop Colony.

The news of Panettiere's passing has devastated his family and friends. His sister Hayden took to Twitter to express her grief, writing "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever accept this." His brother, Hayden Panettiere, has requested privacy in the wake of his death.

Jansen Panettiere was a talented actor, voice actor, and brother to Hayden Panettiere. He will be remembered for his work onscreen and off. His family, friends, and fans are mourning his sudden and unexpected loss.

In memory of Jansen Panettiere, his family, friends, and fans can honor his life by watching his onscreen performances, such as "Ice Age: The Meltdown," "The X's," and "The Last Day of Summer," and remembering what a kind and gentle person he was.

