Six Dead and Hundreds Injured: Another Deadly Earthquake Strikes Turkey-Syria Border Region

On Feb-21, Monday six people were died and hundreds injured in a fresh 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Syria-Turkey border region. The quake struck near the city of Uzunbak in Turkey's far south, near Syria and the Mediterranean Sea.



People in Chaos near collapsed buildings following the recent earthquakes in Hatay, Turkey [Feb-21, 2023] Photo by IHA Photo

The tremors were felt as far away as Egypt and Lebanon, but the greatest impact was felt in the cities of Antakya and Aleppo in Syria. Turkish government officials reported the earthquake on their verified Twitter account, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced more humanitarian aid on a visit to Turkey on Sunday.



In Antakya, three men were trapped when a building that had survived the initial quake two weeks ago collapsed, according to their relative, Yahya Hallak. Hundreds of rescuers worked into the early hours of Tuesday morning trying to reach the men, some falling asleep on rubble next to fires to stay warm, as others endured freezing conditions to shift heavy rubble.



The White Helmets volunteer rescue group said, In northwest Syria, more than 130 people were injured in Monday’s quake, which caused a number of other buildings to collapse.



The quake was the latest in a string of seismic activity in the region since a deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the same region two weeks ago. Sunday, Turkey’s disaster management authority said it had ended most search and rescue operations nearly two weeks after the earthquake struck, as experts say the chances of survival for people trapped in the rubble this far into the disaster are unlikely.



Turkey is situated along tectonic plate boundaries, so it is no stranger to strong earthquakes. Seven quakes with magnitude 7.0 or greater have struck the country in the past 25 years – but the earthquake that struck on February 11 was the strongest in the region in the last 13 years.



In the wake of these disasters, the United States has provided $185 million in earthquake assistance to Turkey and Syria.