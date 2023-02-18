The Life and Legacy of Stella Stevens: A Look at the Actress' Decades-Long Career

The world of film and entertainment was recently rocked with the news of the death of Stella Stevens, an iconic actress and sex symbol who brought glamour and comic touch to films throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Multiple outlets, including Variety and Deadline, reported the news of her passing on Friday, attributing the news to her son, Andrew Stevens, and a longtime friend of the actress, John O'Brien. Stevens was 84 years old and had been battling Alzheimer's disease for some time.



Stella Stevens 1960s Photo by Social media

The actress was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 1938 and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. She began modeling at the age of 17 and was featured in multiple issues of Playboy Magazine, including as the Playmate of the Month in January 1960. She later came in at No. 27 on the magazine's list of the 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century, per Variety.



Stevens made her film debut in 1959 with the romantic comedy Li'l Abner, and went on to star in numerous films throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Her most notable roles were in films such as The Nutty Professor, The Poseidon Adventure, and The Reivers. She also appeared in a number of television shows including The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.



Aside from acting, Stevens was also a talented producer and director. She directed two films in the '70s and '80s, 1979's The American Heroine and 1989's The Ranch. She was also an animal lover and horse wrangler, and was quoted as saying, "It's been my heart's desire to direct since I started doing movies."



Green Life Media founder Maria Calabrese, Stevens' manager and friend, confirms the actress's death to PEOPLE and says in a statement, “It was an honor and a privilege to have worked with Stella, who was one of the most wonderful and gifted people I have ever worked with. She was an amazing animal lover, horse wrangler, rock-and-roller, so ahead of her time and so much more than a sex symbol—which her adoring fans admired, respected, and understood.”



Throughout her career, Stella Stevens made many contributions to the entertainment industry. Not only did she act and produce her own films, but she also directed two feature films and earned the respect of her adoring fans.



In addition to her career accomplishments, Stevens was an animal lover and horse wrangler, and she was passionate about directing. She was ahead of her time and challenged the traditional gender roles of the 1960s and 1970s. Her death is a loss to the entertainment industry, but her legacy will live on through her work and her family.



Stevens' son Andrew and three grandchildren will forever remember the legacy that she left behind. Her achievements in the entertainment industry will also serve as a reminder of her talent, hard work, and ambition. She may no longer be with us, but her memory will live on for generations to come.