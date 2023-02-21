Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted making out: Are Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Dating?

The internet has been abuzz lately with rumors of a possible relationship between Kendall Jenner and Latin pop star Bad Bunny. The rumors began when, a celebrity gossip account "Deux Moi" confirms that, the two were spotted making out at a private club in Los Angeles. Fans of Bad Bunny became disturbed by the news, taking to social media to express their dismay.
Deux Moi herself confirm the rumors on her podcast Deux U. She said, “So I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club.”
She also claims to have eye-witness statement, that at a private club in Los Angeles, Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner were spotted kissing each other. She said, “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night."
On her podcast Deux U, she also said, “It was the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. She left the club, got into her car. Two minutes later, they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around and he got in his car. So I don’t know what’s going on with those two."
She also mentioned that it could be a new celebrity couple or drunken, one night thing.
Unfortunately, we don't have any legitimate or official confirmation of these rumors, we only have Deux Moi's words.
The news of the rumored relationship between Kendall and Bad Bunny has left many wondering if it is real. For now, the two have been careful to keep the details of their relationship private. As such, it is impossible to confirm whether they are dating or simply friends.
