Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted making out: Are Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Dating?

Raquel Welch: A Life of Glamour and Strength, dead at 82

Raquel Welch was an undeniable icon whose beauty and talent transcended generations, has died after a brief illness. She first rose to fame for her back-to-back roles in "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C." and was later named one of the "100 Sexiest Stars in Film History" in an issue of Empire magazine. She was married four times and had two children. PEOPLE confirms that she was 82 when she passed away. TMZ was the first to report the news. Welch made her film debut in the mid 1960s and starred in dozens of films over the course of her career. Her last film role was in 2017's How to Be a Latin Lover. Her manager confirmed the news to Variety. In a statement to People Magazine, her manager added that Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness."