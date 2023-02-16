El Paso, TX

1 dead, 3 person injured in shooting at El Paso shopping mall

PP

The city of El Paso was left reeling in shock on February 15th, 2023 after a horrific shooting incident at one of its malls. According to reports, one person was killed and three others were injured in the shooting. The El Paso Police Department quickly arrived at the scene, but the shooter had already fled the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0Ahb_0kpRCHM200
Law enforcement agents are investigating at an entrance of shopping mallPhoto byAndrés Leighton/AP

The news of the shooting spread quickly, leading to confusion and fear among the citizens of El Paso. The mall was evacuated as police searched for the shooter, but no arrests have been made yet. Meanwhile, the victims are being treated at a nearby hospital and their families are being notified.

Though the motive behind the shooting is still unknown, police are currently investigating the incident. They are trying to determine if the shooting was a targeted attack or a random act of violence. In the meantime, the people of El Paso are trying to come to terms with the tragedy that has unfolded in their city.

The incident at the El Paso mall has shone a spotlight on the importance of ensuring the safety of our public spaces. We must take the necessary steps to ensure that these areas are safe and secure. This can include stricter gun laws, improved mental health support, and better protection of public areas.

The people of El Paso have responded to the tragedy with a sense of unity and resilience. They have rallied together in the wake of the incident, offering their support to the victims and their families. It is only through collaboration and support that we can ensure the safety of our public spaces and prevent such tragedies from occurring again.

Though the shooter is still at large, law enforcement agencies are doing their best to locate the individual and bring them to justice. Meanwhile, the people of El Paso have come together to mourn the losses and to honor the victims of this tragedy.

The shooting at the El Paso mall has reminded us of the need for vigilance and caution in our daily lives. We must strive to ensure that our public spaces are safe and secure and that we take the necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# El Paso# El Paso shootout# Breaking news# El Paso shooting

Comments / 1

Published by

I Publish Content on trending topics, entertainment, horror and more. I hope you enjoy ❤️

New York State
651 followers

More from PP

Six Dead and Hundreds Injured: Another Deadly Earthquake Strikes Turkey-Syria Border Region

On Feb-21, Monday six people were died and hundreds injured in a fresh 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Syria-Turkey border region. The quake struck near the city of Uzunbak in Turkey's far south, near Syria and the Mediterranean Sea.

Read full story

Atomic Heart: An Immersive, Action-Packed Adventure

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter video game developed by Mundfish that takes the genre to a new level. The game is set in an alternate universe, where machines have gone rogue and are wreaking havoc on humanity. As the player, you must take on the role of a Russian special forces soldier and stop the machines before they can cause further destruction.

Read full story

Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkey earthquake

The world of sports was recently rocked with the news of the death of Christian Atsu, a Ghana international forward who had played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle. The 31-year-old soccer player was found dead under the rubble of a luxury 12-story building in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, where he had been living. The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria that struck on 6 February passed 43,000 on Friday.

Read full story

The Life and Legacy of Stella Stevens: A Look at the Actress' Decades-Long Career

The world of film and entertainment was recently rocked with the news of the death of Stella Stevens, an iconic actress and sex symbol who brought glamour and comic touch to films throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Multiple outlets, including Variety and Deadline, reported the news of her passing on Friday, attributing the news to her son, Andrew Stevens, and a longtime friend of the actress, John O'Brien. Stevens was 84 years old and had been battling Alzheimer's disease for some time.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted making out: Are Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Dating?

The internet has been abuzz lately with rumors of a possible relationship between Kendall Jenner and Latin pop star Bad Bunny. The rumors began when, a celebrity gossip account "Deux Moi" confirms that, the two were spotted making out at a private club in Los Angeles. Fans of Bad Bunny became disturbed by the news, taking to social media to express their dismay.

Read full story
California State

The Zodiac Killer: America's Unsolved Terror

The Zodiac Killer is one of the most infamous unsolved cases in US history, having terrorized Californians in the late 1960s and early 1970s before vanishing without a trace. This serial killer sent out letters and taunting messages, claiming to have murdered 37 people. To this day, the Zodiac Killer remains unidentified and the true extent of her crimes unknown.

Read full story

Raquel Welch: A Life of Glamour and Strength, dead at 82

Raquel Welch was an undeniable icon whose beauty and talent transcended generations, has died after a brief illness. She first rose to fame for her back-to-back roles in "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C." and was later named one of the "100 Sexiest Stars in Film History" in an issue of Empire magazine. She was married four times and had two children. PEOPLE confirms that she was 82 when she passed away. TMZ was the first to report the news. Welch made her film debut in the mid 1960s and starred in dozens of films over the course of her career. Her last film role was in 2017's How to Be a Latin Lover. Her manager confirmed the news to Variety. In a statement to People Magazine, her manager added that Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness."

Read full story
3 comments

Nikki Haley's Historic Bid for the White House

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday that she will be running for president in the 2024 election, making her the first Republican to formally challenge Donald Trump for the nomination. The announcement marks a major shift in the Republican landscape and has caused quite a stir among party members. This article seeks to provide a comprehensive analysis of Haley's candidacy and the implications it holds for the Republican Party.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Dave Hollis, Disney's Former Distribution Chief, Dies at 47

Dave Hollis, former president of worldwide distribution at Disney's movie studio, has died at the age of 47. A representative for his family announced his passing on Saturday night, February 11, at his home outside of Austin, Texas. Although no cause of death has been released, his family has stated that he had been recently hospitalized for heart problems.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

Ohio Chemical Explosion: The Catastrophe in East Palestine

Residents of the town of East Palestine, Ohio, were forced to evacuate following a train derailment and chemical explosion on February 3rd, 2023. Five cars carrying vinyl chloride derailed and caught on fire, releasing a toxic gas that is causing residents to remain unable to return home. The controlled release of the chemical began just after 4:30 p.m. ET and, as of 7 p.m., a small fire still continues in the pit. The evacuation zone has since expanded to two states and officials are still monitoring the air and water quality.

Read full story
2 comments
East Lansing, MI

3 people killed & 5 injured: The Tragic Shooting at Michigan State University

On Monday night, the campus of Michigan State University was rocked by a terrible tragedy. The tragedy at Michigan State University has left the community in shock and mourning. On Monday, February 13th, 2023, a 43-year-old man with no affiliation to the university killed three people and injured five others in a shooting rampage that ended when he turned the gun on himself. The victims' identities have not been released to the public. The motive for the attack is still unknown.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Secret Love Story of John and Mary, a Gilded Age Romance in New York City

The love story of John and Mary is one of the most beloved tales of romance in New York City. It is a story of courage and devotion, and a reminder of the power of true love. John and Mary first met in the summer of 1907. John was a young, ambitious businessman from a prominent family, while Mary was a humble immigrant from the small town of Tuxedo Park. Despite their different backgrounds, they quickly fell in love and began a secret affair that would last for the next decade.

Read full story

The Timeless Love Story of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: A Reminder of What True Love Can Achieve

Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt are one of the most well-known and beloved couples in the history of the United States. Their love story, which began over a century ago, is one of the most inspiring in the nation, and a reminder of what true love can achieve.

Read full story
1 comments

Valentine's Day for Singles: Embrace the joy and freedom that comes with being single on Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is typically associated with couples, but many singles can also celebrate this special day. Being single on Valentine’s Day can be a great opportunity to embrace the joy and freedom that comes with it.

Read full story

DIY Gifts for Valentine's Day: Explore the beauty of creating homemade gifts for your special someone

DIY gifts are a great way to show your special someone that you put time and effort into creating something special just for them. This Valentine’s Day, why not explore the beauty of creating homemade gifts for your loved one? Here are some ideas for DIY gifts that you can make this Valentine’s Day.

Read full story

The History of Valentine's Day: Trace the history of the holiday and its many traditions

Valentine’s Day is a holiday celebrated every year on February 14th, and is dedicated to celebrating love, friendship, and romantic relationships. It is a special day filled with many traditions, and has been celebrated for centuries. Here is a look at the history of Valentine’s Day and its many traditions.

Read full story

Rihanna Celebrates New Chapter with Pregnancy Announcement at Super Bowl Halftime Show"

The world-renowned singer-songwriter and media mogul Rihanna has been at the forefront of her music career for nearly two decades and has been in the news for more than just her music. Recently, she captured the world's attention with her much-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance, where a representative confirmed that the star is expecting her second child. An image of the star wearing a baby bump during the performance sent the internet into a frenzy, as many speculated that the news was true. Fans of the artist were delighted at the news and Rihanna herself seemed overjoyed at the thought of soon being a mother once again.

Read full story

A Closer Look at successful YouTuber MrBeast's Skyrocketing Career

YouTuber MrBeast has been making waves on the internet since 2012, when he first started posting videos. Since then, he has grown to become one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, with millions of followers and millions of views on his videos. As his career continues to take off, it’s important to examine the latest developments in his career. Here, we will explore some of the most interesting topics related to MrBeast and his work.

Read full story
1 comments

The Impact of Promise Day on Relationships

Promise Day is a special day of celebration and reflection when individuals honour their commitment to one another through making promises. This special day has an important impact on relationships, and here’s why.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy