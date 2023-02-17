Raquel Welch: A Life of Glamour and Strength, dead at 82

Raquel Welch was an undeniable icon whose beauty and talent transcended generations, has died after a brief illness. She first rose to fame for her back-to-back roles in "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C." and was later named one of the "100 Sexiest Stars in Film History" in an issue of Empire magazine. She was married four times and had two children. PEOPLE confirms that she was 82 when she passed away. TMZ was the first to report the news. Welch made her film debut in the mid 1960s and starred in dozens of films over the course of her career. Her last film role was in 2017's How to Be a Latin Lover. Her manager confirmed the news to Variety. In a statement to People Magazine, her manager added that Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness."



Raquel Welch Photo by Raquel Welch/Twitter

Welch was born Jo Raquel Tejada in Chicago, Illinois on September 5th, 1940. She is best remembered for her roles in films like The Three Musketeers and The Four Musketeers. She was also known for her roles in television series such as The Virginian, The Monkees, and Mannix. Her acting career began after she attended the Miss Greater Los Angeles beauty pageant, which landed her an acting contract with 20th Century Fox. She was married four times and had two children. PEOPLE confirms that she was 82 when she passed away.



Raquel Welch was an icon that inspired many people. She was known for her strength and determination to break through stereotypes and societal norms that plaguing women at the time. Her manager confirmed the news to Variety, adding in a statement to People Magazine that Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness.” During an interview with Playboy Magazine, she spoke about her attempts to break free from the mold of being a “sex goddess” and trying to show the world that she was an actress who took her work seriously. She said, “It’s like a leash. You want a little more rein to play with. I’m not trying to say, ‘Hey, I’m a real person …’ All I do know is that I’m an actress. I love my work. I take it seriously when I'm working but the rest of the time I really have a kind of a kick being me."



Raquel Welch's legacy will live on through her films and television shows, but more importantly, through the example she set for other women who wanted to break out of the traditional norms they were expected to adhere to. She showed that it was possible to be beautiful, talented, and successful, while also being respected and empowered. Her courage and strength will continue to be a source of inspiration for generations to come.